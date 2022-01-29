GMA T.33: ode to purity

WELCOME WONDER – The long-awaited moment has finally arrived: the Gordon Murray Automotive has removed the veils from his latest jewel, the T.33. The new supercar – conceived, according to the creed of Gordon Murray, one of the most brilliant and creative automobile engineers of all time, around the concept of purity and maximum driving precision – therefore takes its place next to the GMA T.50, from which it inherits the engine, suitably updated, and its track version, the T.50 Niki Lauda.

ONLY 100 IN THE WORLD – While carrying the degrees of “small” of the family, the GMA T.33 is firmly faithful to the DNA of its older sisters, confirming its extreme exclusivity: it will be built rigorously by hand in only 100 specimens, at a price of 1.37 million pounds, and in order to guide it, customers will have to wait until 2024. Observing it in detail and sifting through the technical data sheet, there is not a single trivial or obvious aspect and everything, from the first to the last bolt, appears as a logical consequence of the highest manifestation of what, at Gordon Murray Automotive, it is not by chance they call “engineering art”. What makes the miracle scream more than anything else, however, is what is located just behind the pair of carbon fiber seats, or the 12 cylinders in V signed GMA.2, where the number 2 indicates that the designers, under the wise guidance of Gordon Murray, have worked hard to give new nuances to the functioning of what many experts consider without any fear of denial the “definitive” V12 .

BEAUTIFUL PERFECTION – For technical characteristics and sonority, the twelve-cylinder, aspirated 3.9-liter of the GMA T.33 it is very reminiscent of the great engines that made the history of Formula 1. The liaison, on the other hand, is real and tangible, because the engine was developed in collaboration with Cosworth, a company that needs no introduction when speaking of racing cars and that Gordon Murray has known very well since 1974, when the Brabham BT44 he designed, with Carlos Reutemann at the wheel, gave him, in addition to his home circuit, in Kyalami, South Africa, his first victory in Formula 1 engineer. Just to give some numbers – and while waiting for the house to release those relating to performance -, the V12 of the GMA T.33 weighs just 178 kg, pulls up to 11,100 rpm and releases 615 hp, with 75% of the torque available already at 2,500 rpm and a peak of 451 Nm at 9000 rpm. Completely new are the camshafts, including the variable valve timing, as are the intake system and the exhaust system completely new. To top it off, the British from Xtrac designed a manual transmission six-speed with surgical precision: coupled to the engine, it constitutes a semi-structural block, taking on the absorption of a large part of the forces transmitted to the chassis while driving.

FEATHER-WEIGHT – About the chassis of the GMA T.33, it may seem obvious but in designing it Murray and his team have sought (and obtained) the perfect mix of stiffness and lightness. There monocoque in carbon fiber, in which a safety cell very similar to that of the current Formula 1 single-seaters is obtained, has allowed a saving of about 300 kg compared to traditional supercars, stopping the scales below 1,100 kg. Taking the weight / power ratio data and wanting to make a somewhat far-fetched comparison, it is a bit as if the GMA T.33 it was a city car… with 546 hp. Obviously the accounts do not add up, in this proportion, because it would be impossible and reckless to neglect the infinite variables related to the design of a supercar of this value, but at least you have an incontrovertible idea of ​​the enormous potential in the chapter performance. Pure speed, of course, but not only that, because so much power would be useless without being able to control it and exploit it to the last horse.

FOR REAL DRIVERS – So that’s where the suspensions, very refined, of the double-arm type both front and rear, and the aerodynamics, on which this time the designers worked without the help of the miraculous “fan” with ground effect of the T.50, a precious legacy of the Brabham BT46B with Alfa Romeo engine designed by Murray himself in the late 1970s. Sulla GMA T.33 the large front air intake ensures a dizzying aerodynamic load, whose specific shape channels the airflow into the underbody up to the double rear diffuser, crushing the car to the ground without the need for showy ailerons or side skirts. The only one active component is the rear spoiler, which under braking rises like the flaps of airplanes, to impart greater deceleration. High engineering that is controlled with a few but wise gestures, in the old way and, above all, without futile distractions. Unbelievable, today that even in the world of supercars, until yesterday hard and pure, maxi-screens and electronic aids of all kinds are the masters. Yet just take a look inside: there is only a steering wheel, a gear lever and three pedals. In short, everything you need to feel like a real driver.