Gmail 2021.10.31: here are the news of the update

As anticipated last month by the Google team on the occasion of the release of the stable version of Android 12, the Mountain View giant has finally made available to users Gmail the new Material You-style widget, the design language launched with the latest release of the green robot operating system.

This awaited widget, in fact, arrives with the version 2021.10.31.408626191 of Gmail for Android, being released through the Google Play Store and which, therefore, will reach all users within a few days.

Here is the new Gmail widget

Recall that last September Gmail was already updated as regards the design but the changes were limited to aspects of secondary importance (the widget, in essence, remained a simple list with a compose button in the lower right corner ).

With the 2021.10.31 version of Gmail, instead, we move to a design that corresponds to the one already implemented in Google Keep (and which will probably soon arrive for Google Calendar as well), characterized by a large header with the name of the folder and the button for composing a new message in the upper right corner, with a narrower layout showing a list of messages (sender, subject and time) and an archive button on the right. Also, the first line of the message is no longer displayed in the widget.

Below is a screenshot of the old interface and three of the new one:

By increasing the width it is possible to take advantage of a bar at the bottom with shortcuts that directly open the Gmail tabs of Chat, Spaces or Meet while reducing the height (last screenshot) you switch to a layout with the right sidebar.

