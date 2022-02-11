Gmail, a new interface for users arrives: what changes

Google has recently launched a new graphic interface for those who use GMail. Let’s see in detail what will change for users and how to access the new update.

On Tuesday 8 February 2022, Google has made available the new graphical interface of Gmail. The team of researchers at the service of the Cupertino company has in fact developed a new graphic layout whose purpose is to improve the customer experience of users and encourage better integration of the various platforms provided by Google. For those used to using Gmail on a daily basis, it will now be possible to have it available a single screen to manage incoming and outgoing emailsto which conversations with the Chat app and those remotely via Meet are added.

GMail, how to activate the new interface and to whom it is reserved at the moment

What to do to activate this new Gmail graphical interface? The steps for users to take are very simple and very quick. When you access the mailbox from the desktop, it will appear a new button called “Try Now” or if you have GMail in English. At that point, just click and wait for the normal loading times for the update to be available. However, it should be noted that at the moment we are talking about a graphic restyling which is reserved exclusively for those users who have corporate accounts on Gmail.

Microsoft has certainly not been idle after the introduction of the metaverse by the Zuckerberg company that aims to redefine the barriers of the entire technology sector. And during the Consumer Electronic Show An important collaboration has been announced with the company Qualcomm to give life to a new project.

It will be called Mesh and aims to become Meta’s direct competitor in the construction of these new virtual universes that are taking hold all over the world.