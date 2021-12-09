GMail conquers superpowers: now make calls and video calls directly from the App

A new update for Gmail, increasingly used for work. Voice calls and video calls can be made within the application. The mechanism will make communications easier to manage without using Google Meet.

Make calls from the application Gmail it had been possible for a while, but not without difficulty. In fact, it was necessary rely on the Google Meet procedure and send an invitation to a videoconference. Cumbersome process and anything but quick or intuitive. When there is a need for quick communications, the matter is even less practical.

The music is finally set to change in the coming weeks. The voice call and video call will in fact be enabled directly from Gmail. Google’s announcement reports that the procedure has already started.

To reach everyone it will take at least another 15 days. All users with personal Google accounts will be able to take advantage of the new feature.

In the meantime, it will be necessary to enable Google Chat. Furthermore new icons will appear, visible in the individual chats of the application. The classic stylized telephone handset will be used to initiate the call. The one in the shape of a camera will start a video call.

In summary, by starting the call from Google Chat you will be immediately directed to the Gmail application. Once again the colossus confirms the plan of place your email at the center of communication platforms. The individual specific apps will gradually pass in the alternative.

Facilitate “hybrid” work

Currently the in-app calling function is provided for single, one-to-one communications. To enable them, just a quick spin on the Account Settings in the Chat section.

Google claims to have provided the feature primarily to support teams grappling with hybrid work. This expression refers to offices and companies where employees work in attendance only partially. Some in the office, some remotely.

The first recipients were in fact professional accounts. The working world is being updated and its needs are growing to make hybrid mode more and more functional. Because of this using a single app is easy, without requiring articulated paths for communication.

Switching from video call to simple call mode will be possible whenever you want. Always without closing the application you can resume communicating via text, without interruption.

