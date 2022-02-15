Gmail is all new: here’s how to activate the new service design

At the beginning of the month, Google announced a complete redesign of the web version of Gmail: Initially, this change was reserved for Workspaces users only, but it appears that BigG has already started on rollout for personal accounts.

It could therefore take a few weeks before your profile shows the new design, but Google has nevertheless explained how to “force” the new UI. In this regard, we remind you that You must have activated the Gmail Chat function before proceeding: to do this, just go to Settings (from the button at the top right)> View all settings> Chat and Meet and activate the Google Chat item.