Gmail revolution: from 8 February everything changes

Google has decided some time ago, after an official announcement on January 31, 2022, to completely revolutionize its proprietary application for managing emails. Indeed, Gmail a process of update which will gradually bring important changes and innovations. Let’s find out together the fundamental stages and the innovations that will be introduced in this application used by millions of users.

Gmail: The change begins on Tuesday, February 8

The first important step that will bring substantial changes a Gmail, which we will see in the course of this article, will be Tuesday February 8, 2022. In essence, what will drastically change will be the layout application. The goal is to improve the user experience that consults the emails of his mailboxes with this manager.

Those who are really curious could already access this first update, as the download who will make these changes. First, these novelties will bring you closer Gmail to other applications of the same category. The new graphic interface it will make email management much more functional, intuitive and simple. Below we offer you a screenshot of what your “new” application will look like.

Furthermore, the company has announced that, with the new update, it will also introduce the notification badge to indicate the number of emails still to be read. However, if the new graphics have not completely convinced you yet, don’t worry. This new layout can be activated manually, so to speak at will.

The next stop will be ad April 2022 when the new graphic interface and the functional innovations introduced will be activated automatically. Nonetheless, Google will still give every user the ability to restore the previous version in its functionality. Towards the end of the second quarter 2022, the graphics will necessarily be the new one and cannot be restored because the classic one will be completely eliminated from Gmail.

Finally, it appears that Big G is working on one search bar to show email and chat in a more practical and efficient way. We hope it will all end with the definitive update of April 2022. In the meantime, let’s enjoy the already rich news that will be introduced in these days.

The changes at a glance

Google, with this momentous update for Gmail wants to create a single application where you can also manage Chat and Meet together with emails. In short, a sort of “unified application“, As the Mountain View giant defined it. Here is a summary of the changes that will be introduced in theFebruary 8, 2022:

users will be able to choose whether to try the new experience , but they can return to the classic version at any time through the settings;

, but they can return to the classic version at any time through the settings; Google will share an update on the updates blog by Google Workspace once the implementation has begun.

Here, however, are the news that will come to April 2022:

users who have decided to try the updated version will begin to see the new experience as default, but they will be able to return to the classic version of Gmail via the settings.

Finally, from the end of the second quarter of 2002: