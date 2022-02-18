Gmail storage full? How to free up space before the free 15 gigabytes run out

The virtual world and the internet offer many benefits. However, on many occasions, It’s not about unlimited benefits. This occurs in emails, such as Gmail, and its storage capacity.

The mail service founded in 2004, offers in a way free 15 gigabytes of capacity. All emails, messages and attachments take up space. It does not matter if they have been read, are old or are archived.

that capacity includes everything in Gmail, that is also what is archived in Google Drive and any uncompressed image stored in Google Photos.

For this reason, and if you have that email for years, many users are reaching the limit. They need more space in the “cloud” to store files, emails, images and other documents.

However, there are ways to generate more space, how to do it before you run out of 15 free gigabytes?

To achieve this there are a series of practical recommendations, and thus avoid suffering the inbox collapse. When this happens, Gmail itself warns users with a notification. The situation is recurrent notified via Twitter by Gmail users.

In the case of not freeing space, you stop receiving emails. It is also not possible to send them. Users who try to contact you will receive a message that your account has no available space. That already complicates things, since it can leave you incommunicado, at least by email.

The capacity offered by Gmail considers all the services of the platform.

But there is a solution. To prevent reaching this point, you have to enter Gmail and look in the lower left corner, where there will be a message with the space that is available. There you must click on “Manage”, where you can see how much space you have occupied, in addition to the status of other Google services associated with the account such as Google Drive and Google Photos. The mentioned 15 gb are for the three platforms, not just for mail.

Manu Chatlani, Jelly digital agency director, clarifies that today the cloud is an option to store backups and information. “As we move at higher browsing speeds and consume more and more information and content, the cloud is the way to store things to have more freedom. To be able to access those documents or data wherever you are and from any device. Not supporting everything is almost prehistoric behavior.”

As a first step and to locate the emails that take up the most space in the inbox, you have to write these words in English in the search box: “has:attachment larger:10M”. It is important that between “has” and “attachment” (and between “larger” and “10M”) there are colons and no spaces. The space must be between “attachment” and “larger”.

“10M” means 10 meg. To find heavier mail, you just have to increase the number. By the way, you can also search for the largest emails from a specific contact by typing in the search bar: “has:attachment larger:10M” and the email in this way

The next step is to empty the trash by clicking on “More”, “Trash” and “Empty Trash Now”.

Then empty the spam folder by clicking on “More” and on “Delete all spam messages now”.

1. By clicking on this link, if you are logged into Drive, you will access your files. The ones that take up the most space will appear at the top of the list. On your Drive page, you can also access this list by clicking on the bar that shows how much space you have available.

2. Empty the Drive trash. Select all the elements and click on “Delete permanently”.

1. Click on this link and click on “Recover space”. By moving files from “Original Size” to “High Quality”, you save space.

2. Click on this link, select photos, delete and, as always, don’t forget to empty the trash.