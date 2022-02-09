Gmail, the new interface arrives today: how to activate it

Arrives today, Tuesday 8 February 2022, the new interface from Gmail. The Google team working on the mailbox designed it with the declared aim of offering a better experience to users, leveraging on a design designed to favor optimal integration between the services that are placed in the UI. The news was announced by bigG last week with a post that appeared on the official Workspace blog.

The new Gmail interface: what’s new

What bigG calls integrated view brings together in onesingle screen what is necessary to manage incoming and outgoing emails, Chat conversations and Meet remote communication sessions. Below is a screenshot useful to understand what changes.

In the following image it is possible to appreciate some more details. The innovations introduced point to one better organization of the elements that make up the interface. In evidence the so-called notification bubble for immediate access to what needs to be brought to the attention of the user with priority.

When activated, the new navigation menu allows you to easily switch from your inbox to important conversations, to meetings, without having to change tabs or open a new window.

Also coming within the next few months is the possibility of using the same search system for both emails and chats.

The new Gmail interface: how to activate it

For activate Gmail’s new interface just press the button Try now (Try it now in English) as soon as it appears by accessing the e-mail box from the desktop browser. The rollout is in progress, you may need to wait a few hours before seeing it. The change will take place automatically for everyone only in the month of April. However, until June there will be a way to return to the old UI, through the Settings section of the platform.

The novelty is initially intended exclusively for accounts Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Frontline, Nonprofits, to those G Suite Basic and Business. Workspace Essentials profiles are therefore excluded.