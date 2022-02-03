Gmail, what will change from February 8?

There are some interesting changes to Gmail, and they will soon be inevitable since there is no going back. But what kind of changes are we talking about exactly?

Google he wanted to totally change Gmail by applying the same ones aesthetic canons that they had proposed to other services with Material Youso it is clear that from now on we will see a type of application different from how we usually imagine it.

The new layout it will serve to improve Gmail in such a way as to be able to make it consonant with the other apps. The download the update is already available, but if you are not going to search for the features introduced, we may be willing to explain them to you in a few minutes. Ready to discover what was that modified?

The new Gmail content

Googleas many may have guessed, he wanted to simplify the way to use Gmail so that it was both more easy that comfortable from a certain point of view. In short, make the incoming mailthe chat and the remaining easy-to-manage features could only improve the application big.

In addition the society he also said he thought about introducing the notification bubbles for indicate the number from unread messagesand further on the possibility of inserting one is not excluded search bar to show the results of e-mail and of chat.

As if that were not enough, starting fromFebruary 8 we will be able to activate the new layout manually and without the need for a automatic system that he does it for us. In case it wasn’t ours satisfactionwe can still either go back to the classic view directly from the settings menu.

From Aprilinstead, the automatic activation of the new interfaceand as we said before it will always be there possibility to use the previous version if we do not want the current one. Google doesn’t dictate to useby force of circumstances, the new graphics.

What it will not be able to undergo changes of any kind, it seems, will be properly the interface as it will be completely renovated. There classic partin fact, it will be canceled and will no longer be available from no download or Gmail function.

Also, but not least, the new desktop application will target the following services: Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Frontline, No profit, G Suite Basic And Business.

For the moment there are no others Announcements in this regard, and given that it deals with many different graphics, but very appreciable in general, using them could also serve us to change “air“. Get used to the old layout of Google, obviously it will take some time before taking confidence with i new content. So, we’d better start doing it right now.