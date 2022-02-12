Gmail will no longer be the same: all the news and how to activate them

Something of a revolution is coming when it comes to using Gmail. Google has decided to launch a new interface, which will go far beyond the simple change of the graphics. Updates are coming regarding the integration of the various services offered by Big G.

The screen that many of us are used to is destined to give way to the new graphics, with all that goes with it. A few months to get used to then, as he stated Googlethe new interface will become the Gmail standard.

Gmail, what will change

First of all, Google aims at greater integration of the main Workspace services, therefore Google Chat, Meet and Spaces. All three will be present, in the form of buttons, in a column on the left (always visible). You can switch from Gmail to one of the other screens, and vice versa, with a click.

In essence, it will be a change that aims to immerse users more in the Big G universe, making it easier and more immediate to navigate Workspace. News voted mostly for business users, but which will soon involve all users of Gmail.

How to activate the new interface

As is often the case when certain changes occur, the approach will be gradual. The transition to the new interface it is already possible today, but only for those who use one of the Workspace suites intended for business users.

Specifically, the users of the following are receiving an invitation to activate the new interface Google packages:

Workspace Business Starter;

Business Standard;

Business Plus;

Enterprise Essentials;

Enterprise Standard;

Enterprise Plus;

Education Fundamentals;

Education Plus;

Frontline;

Nonprofits;

G Suite Basic and Business.

The times reserved for the types of accounts not mentioned are not indicated at the moment. However, it seems that from April the activation will be automatic for everyone, even for those who have not voluntarily chosen the new interface. Voluntary or not switching, it will be possible to return to the old screen until next June, when this will become the new one standard for Gmail users.