Gnesis Aleska: In the sights of James Rodríguez? Know who this Venezuelan is and why she is a trend

James Rodríguez has not played for more than two months and has been a topic of conversation after the arrival of Nstor Lorenzo as the new coach of the Colombian National Teamsince the strategist defended the midfielder and assured that he always wants him on his team.

The cucuteo has also been in the news due to the strong rumors of the possible interest of Boca Juniors so that the ’10’ reinforces its ranks. However, during this time, James He has been very active on networks and social events, so outside of sports he has aroused the interest of the pink press that points to a new love in the footballer’s life.

First, it was said that Rodríguez will be dating the Colombian actress, Kimberly Reyes. Now, the rumors point to Nicky Jam’s ex-girlfriend, Genesis Aleska.

Gnesis Aleska is a Venezuelan model. Although she became known for her relationship with Nicky Jam, the young woman had participated in a beauty pageant called “Sambil Model” and was chosen as “International Model” at the “Tacarigua de Oro Internacional 2019” awards. Today it is a trend because they say that she was seen with James Rodríguez in Miami.

In April of this year, Nicky Jam confirmed that he had parted ways with Gnesis Aleska. They lasted seven months as boyfriends, but the relationship would not have worked.

Rumors say that James Rodríguez flirts with Gnesis Aleska, ex-girlfriend of Nicky Jam. He would have done it in an exclusive restaurant in Miami and several people would have seen them.