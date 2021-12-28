go-ahead at a discount on the invoice and credit transfer

The 2022 Budget Law will not only mark the fate of the 110% superbonus and the main tax deductions in construction, but will also define the methods of use (decisive for their use).

Budget Law 2022 in the Chamber

After approval by the Senate Assembly, the Chamber of Deputies was convened on Tuesday 28 December at 2 pm for the discussion of the bill of the State Budget for the financial year 2022 and the multi-year budget for the three-year period 2022. -2024. After the confidence on the part of the Chamber, the long-awaited publication in the Official Gazette will come, which will give the go-ahead to any timely analysis.

It is now clear that the final text of the 2022 Budget Law will be the one approved by the Senate (but prudence is always mandatory) and together with the extensions for the superbonus, those for the other main tax deductions in construction have also arrived (eco-bonus, sismabonus, bonus facades, furniture bonuses and green bonuses).

Extend alternative options

But the most important extension is probably contained in the current art. 1, paragraph 29 of the draft budget law which intervenes on art. 121 of the Law Decree n. 34/2020 (Relaunch Decree) or the article that established in Italy the known alternative options to direct deduction:

discount on invoice;

credit assignment.

Alternative methods that have allowed the use of tax deductions to everyone, including the incompetent.

For the superbonus the alternative options will be extended until 2024. For all other tax deductions using the options, these will be extended until 31 December 2025.

Alternative options: for which tax bonuses

Going into detail, superbonus included, the alternative options can be used on the tax deductions provided for the following building interventions:

recovery of the building stock (house bonus, art. 16-bis, paragraph 1, letters a) and b), of the decree of the President of the Republic 22 December 1986, n. 917);

relating to the construction of garages or parking spaces also belonging to common property (home bonus, art. 16-bis, paragraph 1, letters d), of the Presidential Decree of 22 December 1986, n. 917);

energy efficiency (ordinary eco-bonus, art. 14 of Legislative Decree no. 63/2013);

adoption of anti-seismic measures (ordinary seismabonus, art. 16, paragraphs 1-bis to 1-septies of Legislative Decree no. 63/2013);

recovery or restoration of the façade of existing buildings, including those for external cleaning or painting only (façade bonus, art.1, paragraphs 219 and 220, of law no.160 of 27 December 2019);

installation of photovoltaic systems (art. 16-bis, paragraph 1, letter h) of the decree of the President of the Republic 22 December 1986, n. 917);

installation of columns for recharging electric vehicles (Article 16-ter of Legislative Decree no. 63/2013).

In addition to these, a new entry. For the whole of the year 2022, in addition to the 110% superbonus as towed, interventions directly aimed at overcoming and eliminating architectural barriers in existing buildings will have access to a new tax deduction of 75%.