“Go away!”. So an old woman chases the Russians out of her home

The war in Ukraine is also being fought on the streets of cities busy. The Ukrainians do not want to fall into Russia and fight as best they can to repel the advance of the “zeta” squadrons. It is the resistance of the armed civilians, who support the Ukrainian army to protect their homeland. And there are no distinctions in the resistance, which is also made up of elderly people and women of all ages, who instead of running away and looking for a way to salvation remain in charge of their homes. Many of the cities are now under siege, the Russian troops they have conquered them militarily but continue to deal with the resistance of the inhabitants who do not retreat, at the cost of their lives. Kiev is almost surrounded, the darkest days of this war are on the horizon for the Ukrainian capital but in the meantime fighting continues around.

The Russian troops are having more difficulties than they imagined when they arrive and the morale of the men, according to intelligence sources, is always lower. The almost prohibitive temperatures of the last few days, the difficulties of supplying and the resistance have complicated the plans of the Russian generals and it is not uncommon to see Putin’s soldiers reaching the homes of civilians and shops to raid basic necessities and everything they can recover. And it is perhaps with this aim that a group of Russian soldiers approached a house in Mykolaiyv, in the homonymous Oblast, a city overlooking the Black Sea. any cost Odessa to take full control of the sea basin.

# Вознесенск, Николаевская обл., Вооруженные российские фашисты лазят по дворам, курка, млеко, яйка ищут, наверно (полное видео https://t.co/PZWL8MdV4E) # # всрф русскиймир #RussianUkrainianWar pic.twitter.com/4H6ImPSlsj – Necro Mancer (@ 666_mancer) March 8, 2022