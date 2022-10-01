‘Go back!’: Cubans push back MININT officers and shout ‘freedom’ in protests in Havana

Cubans continued to join this Friday, after more than 72 hours of blackout, in the massive protests that broke out in Havana a day before and They went from demanding the restoration of electricity to demanding “freedom.”

The demonstrations, which began on Thursday in the Havana municipalities of Arroyo Naranjo, El Cerro and Batabanó, in the province of Artemisa, spread this Friday to Puentes Grandes, Guanabacoa, the Bejucal road and the Calabazar district, also located in Arroyo Naranjo. , and continued in the communities of Mantilla and La Palma, in that municipality, in addition to Cerro.

In one of these videos, broadcast on Twitter by the activist Félix Llerena, the Cubans yelled back two officers from the Ministry of the Interior (MININT) mounted on a motorcycle.

“Go back, go back! Disgusting, shameless,” lashed out a woman, supported by the rest of the protesters, in a location that is not specified in the publication.

In other videos, dozens of Cubans advance in the middle of the dark night and demand, not the end of the blackout, but freedom.

“Freedom, freedom, freedom!”, they are heard shouting with total clarity, in a video shared on Twitter by the activist for the Miami-based Cuban journalist Mario Pentón and recorded, presumably, on the central 31st Avenue in Vedado, according to users of the social network.

As expected, the regime again suspended internet serviceas he had already done on Thursday, to prevent other provinces and outside of Cuba from knowing about the protests. The cut, which could not prevent the videos from being broadcast on social networks, affected websites at the service of the regime itself, according to the verification made by the Inventario data journalism project.

“The internet blackout on the night of September 30 in #Cuba once again left state websites hosted on national servers inaccessible,” Inventario said in a post on its account. Twitter accompanied by graphics reflecting the fall of the portal debatethe website of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and the Cuban state virtual encyclopedia EcuRed.

Although so far there have been no reports of arrests or repression by the regime’s forces against the protesters, the journalist José Raúl Gallego published on his Twitter account Twitter images of military trucks transporting citizens in civilian clothes, such as those seen brandishing sticks against those who participated in the protests that broke out on July 11, 2021 in various cities of the country. Galician remembered the “combat order” against Cubans who peacefully demanded “freedom” and the end of communism, given by Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Journalist Mario Pentón reported that reports had reached him that in the Nuevitas municipality in the province of Camagüey, the scene of protests against the blackouts last August, Cubans had also taken to the streets, but this has not been verified so far. .

However, although the bulk of the demonstrations reported in the last two days have taken place in Havana, DIARIO DE CUBA was able to confirm that in the early hours of Wednesday at least one protest took place in the El Cocal neighborhood, in the municipality of Mayarí, in Holguin.

in that province, the Cuban regime began to mobilize and quarter all the uniformed men, even if they were on rest or sickfearing that citizens will be infected by the expressions of popular discontent that are taking place in the island’s capital.

“Yesterday afternoon they came to look for my husband, even though he was not working because he has suspected dengue fever. They are picking up all the police officers, even if it is not their turn and even if they are sick. If they are not in the hospital, they have to go to the unit, quartered,” the wife of a police officer told DIARIO DE CUBA, who preferred, for security reasons, not to reveal details about her identity.