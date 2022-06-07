Go back to the 2000s with these ‘wideleg’ pants from Mango

Photo credit: Mango

That we love the 2000 is an open secret. It was a time marked by songs whose lyrics we know by heart, those that we think of when we say that the music of before was better. We were hooked on sex in new york, Grey’s Anatomy either friends, series that today we remember as our favorites. And how can we forget that Sienna Miller style with low-rise garments and shirts above the navel, a trend that many of us fell for. It was a time that marked us culturally and Mango has done its thing so that we go back to the past dressing as we did in the 2000s with this wonder of wideleg style printed pants.

You won’t be able to resist them, just as you couldn’t resist all the trends of that time. They’re made of 100% cotton, low-waisted, loose-fitting, and with a multicolored paisley print in shades of lilac, orange, and mint green.

Its price is €39.99 and they are available from size 32 to 46 and you can combine them with endless garments. From white shirts, purple or orange blouses, or even wear them with a crop top to show off your abs. These pants they will become a ‘must have’ in your wardrobe because, in addition to looking great, they are a garment with which you will not go unnoticed due to their originality and their inspiration in the style of the 2000s that has come back stomping and we can see it in many of our favorite stores.

To complete your look you can add some strappy sandals with a thin heel or if you want to be more comfortable, some espadrilles. Add one more touch with a super original bag in orange or lime tones.