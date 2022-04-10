Go back to the past and find yourself

Ryan Reynolds stars in this hit family movie on Netflix

For “The Adam Project” the actor (Ryan Reynolds) and the director (Shawn Levy) of the popular “Free Guy” have reunited. The film, shot for Netflix, is entertainment for the whole family based on time travel, and has been a great success on that platform, being the third most viewed among all its production.

Something logical if we take into account, first, the hook that Reynolds’s charisma supposes for the general public; and, on the other hand, Levy’s mastery of offering fun and familiar products that leave no trace in the memory but serve to have a good time: think of “Pure Steel” and the “Night at the Museum” trilogy. Levy has also directed some episodes of the series “Stranger Things”.

The film begins with the escape of a pilot named Adam (Reynolds) aboard a spaceship. It is the year 2050.

Netflix

His intention is to travel back in time to 2018, where he thinks his girlfriend, Laura (Zoe Saldana), got lost. A mistake sends him instead to 2022, near his home, where his widowed mother (Jennifer Garner) and himself when he was 12 (Walker Scobell) live.

This is how the adult Adam and the young Adam will (re)know each other and measure each other between contempt and admiration: the first remembering his past; the second, taking a look at his future. In that year the father, Louis (Mark Ruffalo), has already died in an accident. And he is also responsible for that Adam Project with which they have managed to travel back in time.

Netflix

An opportunity to improve your past

During the first half of the film Adam and his child version will share adventures, emotions and confidences. In the second, they will travel to 2018 to find his father and destroy the project, since time travel will be used by the villain on duty (Catherine Keener) to control the world.

All these parallel plots, time lines and resources between the past, the present and the future, facilitate the director’s work to play with winks and tributes, especially to the films of the 80s: it is not difficult to perceive references and tributes to ” Back to the Future 2”, “Terminator”; “ET, the extraterrestrial” and “The return of the Jedi”, among others.

As we pointed out at the beginning, “The Adam Project” ends up being fun and light entertainment. It is a thousand miles from the wit and quality of “Back to the Future”, a perfect film, but Adam’s story delves into a very meaty theme: the protagonist’s relationship with his family and his efforts to improve the past. .

How to show love to your parents

Young Adam has been carrying the sadness and longing for the death of his father for a year and a half. It may be that wound that has turned him into a child who does not express all the love he feels for his mother.

When adult Adam meets her in 2022, he never reveals his identity to her, but they chat for a while and he tells her that he has the best mom in the world. The adult knows that, as a child, he did not hold her as much as she needed. That will be one of his tips for the child version of himself.

Netflix

He also tells her that one day, and he knows because he has lived it, he will have to carry that weight: “In 30 years you will still feel terrible remembering how you treat her now.” This symbolizes the need to convey our affection to loved ones before it is too late. Adult Adam still feels the guilt for his lack of empathy. But he knows that the previous version of him can change that. It is his opportunity to improve the past and make the future more benevolent.

The theme of the loss of the father is also essential in the film, and one of its strong points. If one of the best scenes is the meeting between Adam and his mother, another of the most charismatic is the one that reunites Louis with his son in a triple way: Adam, about 8 years old, is waiting for him at home and at the same moment he meets the 12-year-old and 40-year-old versions of that son.

When the father, in the style of Doc in “Back to the Future”, tells them both not to reveal anything to him about the future, because no one should turn time upside down, and that he suspects that he will die soon (“I know. I knew I barely saw them”), he confesses that his future is them and that he feels very lucky to have seen them.

Netflix

And he adds: “I saw them being born. I saw them breathe for the first time. When you go through that, nothing is ever the same again.” Another demonstration that the amount of time you spend with your loved ones is not important, but the quality of it. That’s what Adam wants to change.