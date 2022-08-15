Go back to your childhood with these 7 movies that Disney + offers you

Disney+ arrived more than two years ago. Time in which we have been able to enjoy an immense catalog of mythical Disney movies and series, which will remind you of your childhood movies. Unique audiovisual products that will make us go back to our childhood.

A year in which, with the arrival of the Marvel, Star Wars and Star series, the platform’s offer has been consolidated. That’s why we wanted to investigate the Disney catalog, and we want to make you melancholy! for you to see these seven unforgettable movies again.

1. ‘Camp Rock’ (2008)

Created by Kevin Lafferty. A movie starring Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and many other well-known actors.

Mitchie has the opportunity to spend the summer at a prestigious music camp, whose instructor is the famous singer Shane Gray. She discovers all the events that happen to the young woman, both in this film and in its sequel ‘Camp rock 2: the final jam’.

2. ‘High School Musical’ (2006)

The ‘High School Musical’ film trilogy is created by Peter Barsocchini and Kenny Ortega. It also stars Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Graabel, Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman.

A basketball star and a brainiac come together to sing and fall in love. In the second movie, the East High Wildcats take on the summer and let their talents shine. In the third installment we see how our protagonists spend their last year of high school.

3. ‘Hannah Montana: The Movie’ (2009)

After the great success of the series starring Miley Cyrus, they wanted to make a movie. The creators of the film were Rich Correll, Michael Poryes and Barry O’Brien.

The film continues the line of the series. Miley must adjust back to Tennessee after being overwhelmed by the lifestyle of a star. Miley must find herself back in the place where she grew up, Crowley Corners.

4. ‘Princess Protection Program’ (2009)

A story created by Annie DeYoung and David Morgasen. Starring the two superstars Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato.

This film tells us how royalty collides with vulgarity when a princess moves in with a commoner. Since her father is a secret agent of a princess protection program, when her kingdoms are in danger.

5. ‘Zack and Cody: The Movie’

A film based on the original series ‘Zack and Cody: All Aboard’, whose screenplay was written by Michael Saltzman and Robert Horn. Starring the twins Cole and Dylan Sprouse, Debby Ryan, Brenda Song and Phill Lewis among many others.

When Zack and Cody have already graduated, Cody is hired to do an internship at a marine center. Zack, as always, ends up meddling in his brother’s issues, so in the end they both get caught. The twins participate in a twin study and they connect a lot with each other. Will it be good or bad?

6. ‘Wizards of Waverly Place: Caribbean Vacation’

After the success of the series, two films were created, as a way to close the plots a bit. ‘Wizards of Waverly Place: Alex vs. Alex’, and which we are going to talk about ‘Wizards of Waverly Place: Caribbean Vacation’. Starring the Russo family made up of: Selena Gomez, Jake T. Austin, David Henrie and Maria Canals Barrera among many others.

This film tells us what kind of adventure the Russo family vacation becomes. A spell-filled vacation for a family of wizards.

7. ‘The Descendants’

A trilogy created by Kaui Hart Hemmings. Starring several familiar faces in the audience: Cameron Boyce, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart and Mitchell Hope among many more.

This film tells us the story of the children of the most famous villains of all time. Who are given a wonderful opportunity to leave the Isle of the Lost to live in Auradon. Will they follow the evil plans of their predecessors?

Related