“Go fuck yourself…”, Vin Diesel put back in place by the kick-boxer on a shoot

Together on the set of the film Babylon AD, Jérôme Le Banner and Vin Diesel had hung up hard because of the behavior of the actor of the saga Fast and Furious.

Better not to upset Jerome LeBanner. Legendary kick-boxer recognized throughout the world, the golgoth of1m90 for 120 kilos is rather the type to not let it go. And this, in the ring as in everyday life. So when Vin Diesel pissed off the native of Le Havre during the filming of the film Babylon AD released in 2008, he bitterly regretted it.

The confusion between Jérôme Le Banner and Vin Diesel

In an interview with Street Press in 2015, the one nicknamed Geronimo returned to an incident that occurred with the legendary actor of the Fast and Furious saga. When they had to participate in a scene together, Le Banner did not appreciate Diesel’s behavior:

“I had a scene with Vin Diesel and he wouldn’t practice. After several days of waiting for him at the gym, I decide to go see him in his dressing room and I yell at him. The next morning, the guy comes and it goes really well. On this, I break my knee and the shooting is suspended“.

“When you shave your head, you won’t give a fuck about this movie. But me, you broke my dream”

But it didn’t all end there. When the filming was able to resume, the one who made several training boxing fights with Édouard Philippe again came up against the dilletante attitude of Vin Diesel:

“When I come back to the set in Bratislava, the guy refuses to shoot the end of the scene. Neither one nor two, I go back to his trailer and I shake him : “Go fuck yourself! Me when I was a kid, I dreamed of making action films and now you are breaking my dream. You tomorrow, when you shave your head, you won’t give a shit about this movie. But you broke my dream. You were talking to me about fighting but it’s nothing, you’re a z*ub so ciao. It’s midnight when I leave his dressing room and there Robert, Vin Diesel’s skull double, calls me. He says to me “Vince is ok, you can come back”. We flipped the stage in just 3 hours.”.