go on an adventure in this RPG with anime aesthetics

If you are looking for a mobile game with anime aesthetics, KonoSuba may be the one. It is an RPG game in which you will have to go on adventures and face different challenges and enemies. You will do this accompanied by some characters, which you will be able to change during each combat, as well as improving their statistics as you get different materials and resources.

Fights in which you must choose well

KonoSuba the anime RPG you must try

When it comes to fighting, you should know that there is three types of attack that each character can do, and these have different power levels, so you will have to take into account the needs of the combat before hitting.

Combat in KonoSuba

You can opt for automatic combat, or for you choose the attacks to be carried out the characters you have chosen.

Cinematic in KonoSuba

There is a slight story component where you have to follow the events that are happening between games. Although it should be noted that your character is in a world to which he has arrived after death, and in which there are flying cabbage.

Structured Missions

Each mission is divided into several chapters and within each one you have different challenges, which will bring you benefits by completing them.

Team at KonoSuba

Before the mission begins, you will have the possibility to choose the components of the team that you want to take by your side during this, and you must take into account their abilities, since Depending on the team that accompanies you, you can have it easier or not when killing an enemy.

The missions basically consist of facing different groups that arrive in consecutive order. Its level of difficulty will increase with the passing of the levels, so you will have to make sure you can win.

You can improve the characters





The game has different sections in which you will be able to see the missions that you have available or continue with the main stories of the game as you unlock them. Of course, in these you will not have to play, it is more like a graphic adventure.

There is another section called Equipment in which you will have to decide the members of the group that accompany you. You can create multiple default groups to switch between them easily.

Triple match in KonoSuba

On the other hand, you can change the outfits of the different characters and increase their affinity so that they offer better performance and improve their skills.

There is the possibility of getting gifts and bonuses fulfilling tasks and missions which you will find in the start menu. With these you can get quartz, which you can use to improve team members.

How to download KonoSuba on Google Play

You can download KonoSuba: Fantastic days completely free on Google Play. It is a game with purchases in the application with which you can improve in a way

