go out in panties on the street

Laura Matamoros comes to the set of ‘Let’s See’ every Thursday to review the fashion trends currently in vogue., In this weekly segment of Patricia Pardo and Joaquin Prats, the daughter of Kiko Matamoros presents some of the stakes of the season.

In such a situation, today on 21st September Taking advantage of the end of summer, one of the new products for this autumn-winter campaign is shown, Upon his entry into the program, Joaquin Pratt asked him “But what is it? Is it underwear?”, The truth is that it is ‘no pants’ trendThe trend of wearing only panties without any pants on top.

Laura Matamoros herself took a risk by wearing this look, which was accompanied by dark tights and a jacket. However, he has admitted that “I don’t dislike it, but I don’t feel very comfortable”, In this section, he reviews some of the personalities who have worn these clothes, like Kylie Jenner, Rihanna or Irina ShaykWho have come up with different proposals based on ‘No Pants’.

“It’s a bit normal”

In ‘Chalo Dekhte Hain’ they have taken to the streets to ask about this fashion trend, Here are some of the opinions expressed on the small screen: “I don’t think it’s suitable for walking down the street”, “If I were 30 I would wear this” or “It looks a bit normal”, However, some dissenting voices liked the way it looked and would wear it.

It should be noted that this fashion is not for everyday use, but for It is for parades or special events where this dress is appropriate, This has been emphasized on several occasions by Laura Matamoros. Apart from this ‘no pants’ trend, he also has time to comment on the makeup aspect: the fashion of painting mascara and separating dark and bright colors.