Go shopping or grocery shopping without a mask, from May 1st you can. The obligation on the means remains, in cinemas and theaters

From May 1st, the mask, a symbolic object of the pandemic, will no longer be mandatory either outdoors or in many indoor places such as restaurants, bars, shops and supermarkets. Recommended, but not mandatory.

The decision, awaited for days with particular morbidity by many, was taken: the Government yesterday approved an amendment to the old Reopening Decree to regulate the issue starting from May 1st, because from that moment on the previous rule would have expired. This was followed by the Ordinance of the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, which – as expected – follows what was established by the Government.

So from May 1st to June 15th there FFP2 mask will remain mandatory for airplanes, trains, ships and ferries, buses (in short, on public transport vehicles) but also in indoor entertainment venues. Not all, of course: the mask will be used to access cinemas, theaters, showrooms, indoor sporting events but no longer for bars, restaurants and shops. And again, the mask will remain conditio sine qua non to enter health facilities such as hospitals and Rsa. And it will still be needed in schools, until the end of the school year. The ordinance states: “It is however recommended to wear respiratory protective devices in all public indoor places or places open to the public”.

Therefore the mouth and nose protection device will still be needed but always in fewer occasions: the mask will still have to be kept with it because it is necessary, as mentioned, to get on public transport and for all those indoor situations at particular risk of congregation such as in the case of shows open to the public that take place indoors (theaters, concert halls, cinemas, entertainment venues and live music and the like). Mask still mandatory even to participate in sports events and competitions that take place indoors.

There were few doubts about the confirmation of compulsory mask for workers, users and visitors of health, social-health and social-assistance facilities. Contrary to some advances circulated, however, there is no extension for the mask in the workplace, whether public or private. In this case, however, there may be specific recommendations.

They are not obliged to wear a mask: “Children under the age of six, people with incompatible pathologies or disabilities, people who have to communicate with a person with disabilities in order not to be able to use the device, those who are doing sports “.

The principle of autonomous choice remains sacrosanct: the ‘irreducible ones’ of the mask en plein air (let alone indoors) will be free to wear it again, as long as they want.