go to school with olivia rodrigo

Presenter jimmy kimmel Decided to surprise your kids with your artist Favorite. As shown in some pictures Christina PedrocheThe presenter is in the car with his children and wife to take them CauliflowerLike any normal day, but, halfway through, they stop to take Fellow traveler Specific.

She is none other than the singer olivia rodrigo Of which his children are great fans. his daughter, as soon as singerShe is astonished and says to her brother: “Oh my God, catThis is Olivia Rodrigo.” For her part, her son Shame And, maybe that’s why NervousnessHe doesn’t even want to look at the singer.

Kimmel asked the singer to listen to him Song When they go to school and their daughter tells them what her favorite song is. When the presenter’s son was asked what he thought about the trip oliviait only shows thumb Towards upwards

At the end, they are encouraged to talk and tell which song of Olivia’s they like to sing the most, which leads to one of the most memorable moments. comedian It’s a song of wonder’bring him back‘ or ‘get it back’, which talks about your desire to get back with him former partner And, also, take revenge on him. Mom tells Olivia this cat She wants to “get him back” for herself and asks Little What will he do when he gets it back? Billy, he replies without cutting himself off, “Hit his penis.”