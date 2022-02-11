Go to the new car incentives: on which models the discount is triggered

The government is considering introducing new ones car incentives. After yesterday’s summit at Palazzo Chigi, rumors speak of about one billion euros to be allocated to the automotive sector in the form of discounts for the purchase. It would be the decree on expensive energy to contain the details of the measure. However, it remains to be clarified which cars will benefit from the aid put in place. According to Corriere della Sera, the government is moving in the direction of encouraging the purchase of low-polluting cars produced in Italy. The proposal on the table foresees that around 750 million euros go to low-emission machines (0-60 grams of Co2 for each kilometer) while the remaining 250 million to those with emissions between 61 and 135 grams per kilometer. In total, this is a little higher than that allocated last year, 927 million. A figure that, however, does not satisfy the association of component manufacturers, Anfia, which claims greater continuity in the measure. In fact, as early as December, Anfia had asked the government for a check for three billion in car incentives in three years.

Models with discounts

However, it’s hard to say for sure which cars could benefit from the executive study discounts. The only certainty is that the cars with emissions between 0 and 20 g / km of Co2 are only the electric ones: the Tesla, the Dacia duster, the Renault Zoe and the electric 500 produced in Italy by Stellantis. In the 21-60 g / km of Co2 range, on the other hand, there are cars called plug in hybrids, equipped with both the internal combustion engine and the socket to be charged with electricity. The autonomy is rather limited: 50-60 kilometers. The plug in hybrids produced in Italy, to be precise in Melfi, are the Renegade and the Compass, both of the Stellantis group. In the last range of emissions expected to enjoy the incentives, the one between 61 and 135 g / km, there are full or mild hybrid cars. Unlike plug-ins, these machines cannot be charged from the column: it is the internal combustion engine that charges the battery during braking. An example is the hybrid Panda produced in Pomigliano d’Arco. The autonomy when traveling by electric is even lower: 10-15 kilometers on average. However, many diesel, methane and petrol cars could also fall within the range provided for car incentives.

The risks for the sector



However, consumer discounts may not be sufficient to support a sector in serious difficulty such as the automotive sector. “In fact, it is very urgent to act on the offer too” underlines the president of Federmeccanica Federico Visentin. The fear of companies is that the government will limit itself to incentives, ignoring instead the problem of the increase in the prices of raw materials and the increase in the energy bill. In this case, Visentin resumes, “we could only renew the request for a meeting”. In addition, there is the issue of the conversion of the entire sector, which is necessary to achieve the climate objectives. The green transition is, in fact, expensive. “We shared a perspective with the trade unions. At this point, a non-ritual confrontation with the government could be useful for the sector and for the country” concludes Visentin.