Go to the new gym for schools and society – Chronicle

The change to the three-year public works plan was unanimously approved, which includes the project of a new gymnasium to serve schools and sports clubs in the country. The project, with an expected cost of two million and 70 thousand euros, will be presented for a call under the NRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan). To kick off the administrative procedure for the new gym, the council proposed a change to the budget (to cover the expenses related to the presentation of the project) as well as to the public works plan, changes that obtained the vote of both the majority that of the opposition.

“Given the importance of the intervention – said the center-right group leader Franco Vannucci – we are voting in favor”.

“It’s a great opportunity for Montale,” argued center-left group leader Agnese Pippolini. The project of the new gym was briefly illustrated by the councilor for public works Alessio Guazzini. The new structure will be built in the school area of ​​the capital, between the buildings of the Nerucci elementary school and the former nursery school currently used for the Stazione school. The gymnasium will be equipped with an internal space enabled for a volleyball court and a mini-basketball court that can be approved up to the beginner category.

The new building will be usable by schools and external users. For this purpose, two separate entrances and the possibility of closing the one reserved for schools have been envisaged when the system will be available for external use. Two separate changing rooms will also be created. The connection with the school buildings will be ensured by a protected passage.

“It will be an innovative structure from a technological and energy point of view and completely green – assured the commissioner Guazzini – but above all it is important because in Montale there has long been a huge need for such a space, both for schools and for sports clubs. We are ready to present the project and we hope that it will be financed “. Meanwhile, the seismic adaptation of the Nerucci schools is underway (660 thousand euros financed for 400 thousand euros by the Region and 260 thousand by the Caript Foundation), the energy efficiency of the kindergarten in Stazione (90 thousand euros a year for five years financed by the government) ), the construction of the new primary school in Stazione.

Giacomo Bini