“Go to zero at the end of the season”

Juventus is hard at work for the January transfer market but also for next summer. Possible at least one free transfer

In transfer market of January, assuming that it manages to place some redundancies, Juventus could give to Merry a couple of reinforcements. Specifically, a central midfielder and a center forward.

For the role of bomber the name of Gianluca is now made with great insistence Scamacca, although the Sassuolo you agree to let it start in the middle of the season. And then from Turin filters the unwillingness to participate in auctions, considering that for the Roman class of ’99 also pushes the Inter of the great former Beppe Marotta. And so other tracks remain alive, albeit more expensive on the price tag: one of these leads straight to Mauro Icardi, although so far no concrete move (let’s talk about an offer) has been made by Cherubini and associates. In the end Juve could decide not to do anything, postponing the purchase of a number 9 until next summer: the chosen one remains and would remain him, Dusan Vlahovic.

For the median the names are much less, one of the strongest is that of Denis Zakaria whose contract with Borussia Moenchengladbach expires at the end of the season. Just a little while ago the Teutonic club made official the divorce in June with the Swiss median: “Denis Zakaria has announced that he wants to leave the club at the end of the year”.

Bei weiteren Spielern, deren Verträge zum Saisonende auslaufen, gibt es Klarheit: @ Deniszakaria8 hat Borussia mitgeteilt, dass er den Verein im Sommer verlassen möchte. Auch @MatzeGinter wird in der nächsten Saison nicht mehr für #dieFohlen spielen.

➡️ https://t.co/oMLtYmACrd pic.twitter.com/CLCRgEl3KF – Borussia (@borussia) December 29, 2021

M’Gladbach’s tweet which also refers to Ginter, who on Instagram anticipated the official communication of the company by a few hours announcing the farewell in June. The Inter track is very concrete for him.

Transfer market Juventus, Zakaria immediately: there is also Rome, but the ‘danger’ are the English clubs

For Zakaria, Juve could try to speed up the times, closing for his arrival in Turin as early as January. This is a way to immediately give Allegri the right reinforcement for the median but also to overcome a fierce competition that includes, beyond the Rome from Mourinho, several English clubs of some importance. To understand, however, the economic claims of the ’96 class, which has recently ended with its agent – Fali Ramadani, as known very close to the bianconeri – relying on his family.