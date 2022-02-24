Goal and assist by Romell Quioto and Montreal get the comeback against Santos in the Concachampions

2022-02-23

The second leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League and the Hondurans spring into action.

Romell Quito and the Montréal are winning 2-0 in Canada at Saints of Mexico (1-0 was left in the first leg).

The Honduran striker was already present on the scoreboard at minute 9, in a play where he went hand in hand with the goalkeeper and defined without an angle.

Montreal’s second goal came in the 22nd minute. Quioto provided a great assist and Mihailovic unleashed a powerful shot to make it 2-0 against Santos. (2-1 on aggregate)

On the other hand, the Communications from Kevin Lopez tied 0-0 in the United States against Bryan Acosta’s Colorado Rapids.

LINEUPS:

Montréal: Breza, Choiniere, Miller, Rudy Camacho, Joel Waterman, Lappalainen, Koné, Wanyama, Mihailovic, Joaquín Torres and Romell Quioto.