Goal and assist by Romell Quioto and Montreal get the comeback against Santos in the Concachampions

2022-02-23
The second leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League and the Hondurans spring into action.
Romell Quito and the Montréal are winning 2-0 in Canada at Saints of Mexico (1-0 was left in the first leg).
The Honduran striker was already present on the scoreboard at minute 9, in a play where he went hand in hand with the goalkeeper and defined without an angle.
Montreal’s second goal came in the 22nd minute. Quioto provided a great assist and Mihailovic unleashed a powerful shot to make it 2-0 against Santos. (2-1 on aggregate)
On the other hand, the Communications from Kevin Lopez tied 0-0 in the United States against Bryan Acosta’s Colorado Rapids.
LINEUPS:
Montréal: Breza, Choiniere, Miller, Rudy Camacho, Joel Waterman, Lappalainen, Koné, Wanyama, Mihailovic, Joaquín Torres and Romell Quioto.
Santos Lagoon: Acevedo, Hugo Rodríguez, Pizzichillo, Ismael Govea, Omar Campos, Edgar Gámez, Cervantes, Lozano, Gorriarán, Aguirre, Preciado.
The 11 Communications against Colorado: Moscoso, Lezcano, Saravia, Contreras, Larín, Aparicio, Corena, Robles, Anangono, Kevin López and Manuel Gamboa.
The 11 Colorado Rapids vs. Communications:
* Follow live the return matches of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League. Hondurans Romell Quioto, Kevin López and Bryan Acosta enter the scene.