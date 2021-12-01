Sports

Goal at 95 ‘, but 3’ of recovery agreed: Vicenza falls with Benevento. But it doesn’t fit: the note

The match between Vicenza and Benevento, valid for the 15th day of the B championship, brings with it many controversies because the Samnites found success in the 95th minute, when however the referee, Mr. Paolo Valeri of Roma 2, had granted only 3 ‘of recovery. Immediately after the race, the Lane technician Cristian Brocchi attacked the referee direction, and the president echoed him Stefano Rosso, but the company does not stand still.
Below is the official note issued a little while ago:

“The LR Vicenza club declares itself astonished by what happened in the final minutes of last night’s match against Benevento, valid for the fifteenth day of the Serie BKT championship.

In fact, Barba’s goal of 2-3 took place with time expired, as evidenced not only by the red and white club in the post-match, but also by all the media.
The same punishment, action that precedes and generates the next corner kick from which the goal was born, occurs already after recovery is complete. There are therefore two interruptions of the game, with two set pieces left to beat by the referee direction of Mr. Valeri over the recovery assigned by the same.
The fact does not belong to the subjective sphere of arbitration decisions, but it is an objective, verifiable and incontrovertible fact. Without dwelling on the clear foul suffered by one of our players and not recognized by the referee, before the events described above. And they are just the latest in a series of penalizing episodes that have further influenced the team’s results since the start of the tournament.

The Club expects that when this has happened it will be subject to in-depth analysis by the competent bodies, as a sign of respect and attention that the history, the territory and the property it represents, impose “.

