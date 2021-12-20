“Goal Atalanta and Milan? Just cancel, that’s why “

The rule says “clearly that if a player takes an action that impacts the opponent’s ability to play the ball, he is offside. In the case of Palomino the contact is there and it is hard to say that there is no impact. The decision to cancel is correct even if the modality could have been different, the referee had to go and do the on-field review“. Guest of” The Politics in the Balloon “on Gr Parliament, the president of AIA Alfredo Trentalange comments on one of the two key episodes of the last weekend of A, the 2-2 canceled at Atalanta against Roma . With regard to the network of Kessie not validated for Giroud’s offside in Milan-Napoli of yesterday, “you have to see there too if the player has impacted on the opponent and from what I have seen it impacts. Here it is not a question of admitting or not admitting errors but of explaining, with criteria and protocols that are not always shared. Whenever there is room for interpretation, there is room for discussion. I would like the topic to be shared with Uefa and Fifa, whose directives we follow“.”We would like to have a communication channel to give technical interpretations, and we are getting there, but we also need the right climate because in the heat of the day we say things that are a little over the top, inconvenient“.

Trentalange: “Some statements over the top”

“The intervention of the referees in the post-match? We talked about it, it remains a dream of mine that I think is achievable if there is more culture and reciprocity. At the end of the race I still see certain statements over the top – he said probably in reference to Gasperini’s last outburst after the knockout against Roma – The referees or the association are more willing to explain certain decisions than to justify, and it is a different thing. We are getting closer, but as we move forward then I hear statements that can hurt. I hope these times come quickly. We need a respectful environment from all points of view, the whole system must grow“continued Trentalange.

Trentalange: “Rocchi’s work is formidable”

“I am not one who gives votes, I leave the balance to others. From our point of view it is positive but without exalting us, because we are only halfway through. If we consider the employment of many young people, Rocchi is doing a terrific job with great attention and balance to the group. Congratulations also to the most experienced who have given space to young people with great responsibility. The inclusion of young people in the group is an important factor, I am always here to fight against the crisis of vocation and the violence that often arises from the use of the word. We accept criticism but we shouldn’t go further. Being a referee as a young man helps to train the person“.