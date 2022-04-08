Goal by Ayacucho FC: Cristian Techera put the partial 2-1 over Sao Paulo | South American Cup | VIDEO | RMMD | SPORTS

Ayacucho FC faces Sao Paulo in the first date of Group D of the 2022 South American Cup, at the National Stadium in Lima. Despite starting losing, the ‘Foxes’ responded well and even took a partial lead, with a great score by Cristian Techera on a free throw.

The clock was approaching 19 minutes and the small Uruguayan midfielder was responsible for generating the foul. After being enabled by the right wing, next to the lateral line, the footballer quickly faced the experienced Joao Miranda, who had no choice but to commit a foul, realizing that he was going to be overtaken.

The Ecuadorian referee Augusto Aragón declared the infraction and it was a great opportunity for Ayacucho FC to take advantage. Cristian Techera settled the ball and shot directly towards the goal, just by the first post, where goalkeeper Tiago Volpi was located.

However, the goalkeeper had a great confusion, trusting that the ball would be deflected by one of his teammates or rivals. Due to this, the Brazilian did not react well under his three posts and allowed the ‘Foxes’ to score, generating the lament of all the members of Sao Paulo.

In this way, Cristian Techera becomes the most decisive player for Ayacucho FC so far this season, since he scored five goals in Liga 1 and another two in the Copa Sudamericana. In addition, the midfielder has three assists in the domestic tournament and one more in the international competition.