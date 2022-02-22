Goal by Charly Rodríguez in Toluca vs Cruz Azul

The Machine whistles again, but now thanks to Charly Rodríguez who scores the second Celeste goal, putting the team in front in a play full of shots where Toluca’s defense could not do anything.

The 2-1 for the Celestes was the work of a set of failed shots, but when rescuing the ball, Rafa Baca manages to put the ball in so that Charly could finish off with a header.

The play came minutes after tempers flared after a play where Chuy Corona went out to burst the ball in the small area, but at the same time he had contact with Pedro Alexis Canelo who was also going to look for the ball, but the one from Toluca ended up on the floor forcing the central defender to review the play to VAR, but in the end nothing happened and it all ended in a corner kick since the Cruz Azul goalkeeper he did hit the ball.

