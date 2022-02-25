This Thursday, James Rodríguez faced Al Rayyan, from Qatar, against Al Gharafa for date 20 of the emirate’s league.

James started as a starter and scored a goal in the first half. However, his great game was not enough. Al Rayyan fell 2-3 and further complicated their position in the table.

James goal

James Rodríguez came from having a clear option against the rival goalkeeper when a corner kick was decreed in favor of his team.

After that payment, about minute 38, the Colombian ’10’ appeared at the near post and sent the ball to be saved with his left leg.

This is Rodríguez’s second goal in the last three games for the Qatari team. In the Emir’s Cup, he had already scored against Umm Salal.

Relive the crucial moments of the match here.

