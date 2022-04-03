Goal by Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández in the Timbers vs LA Galaxy (Video)

Not even ten minutes passed for the Mexican striker, Javier Hernández, to see himself reflected on the scoreboard. The ‘Chicharito’ he knew how to stand out and finish off a great center from his partner Grandsir

The ‘Chicharito’ continues to show that he is one of the best Mexican strikers today, as he has three goals in five games in the MLS regular season, being two behind the scoring leader.

Despite the fact that he is going through a great moment, he is still not considered by Gerardo Martino, something that they have criticized him during this process, above all, for the lack of goals in the Mexican National Team.

A few months after the start of the World Cup, it seems difficult for the strategist to change his mind, even the directors themselves, since apparently it is an issue that not only concerns ‘Tata’, because recently, Yon de Luisa , president of the FMF, pointed out that Hernández is not on his radar.