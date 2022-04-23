GOAL Lionel Messi in PSG vs Lens LIVE today: Argentinian striker scored the 1-0 in the match for the Ligue 1 title | VIDEO | FOOTBALL-INTERNATIONAL

Leo Messiat 68′ of the match between PSG vs. lens by Ligue 1, scored a great goal from outside the area to put the Parisian squad ahead in the Parc des Princes. The Argentine striker scored with his left foot with a powerful but placed shot, which was impossible for goalkeeper Jean-Louis Leca to stop.

Despite the ownership of all its stars, it was an easy game for those led by Mauricio Pochettino. In the first half, the visiting team withstood Hakimi’s attacks on the right flank and Mbappé’s on the left in solid fashion.

However, the complement brought a similar script with a Lens that shielded itself until the 68th minute. Many said that he did not appear, he ended up being noticed with a great goal. Lionel Messi, after receiving the ball 25 meters from the area, hit him violently to enter the leather through Leca’s left corner, sealing his most important goal since his arrival in Paris.

PSG vs. Lens: this is how both teams arrive

Paris Saint Germain, with 77 points, is getting closer to becoming the league champion. Mauricio Pochettino’s team must win to secure the institution’s tenth tournament trophy. Thus, it will not matter what happens from now on with Olympique Marseille, escort with 62.

For the momentous date, PSG once again has Lionel Messi, Marco Verratti and Presnel Kimpembe available. The Argentine missed midweek against Angers with an Achilles tendon problem, the Italian and French were reported with knee problems.

On his side, Lens has the obligation to win to continue in the fight to reach an international tournament next season. ‘Les Sang et Or’ added 53 points and are only three away from the Conference League, Europa League and Champions League, in that order.

Receives our newsletter : We will send you the best sports content, as Depor always does.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU