Goal provides update on the future of PSG players

the PSG is about to experience a great revolution. As announced by the President, Nasser al-Khelaifiand Kylian Mbappe, a new era will see the light of day at the Rouge & Bleu in the weeks to come. In addition to the expected departures of Leonardo and Mauricio Pochettino and the next induction of Luis Campos in the club’s organization chart, many changes are also expected within the Parisian workforce. And before considering reinforcements, the club of the capital will have to think of degreasing. On this occasion, goal gave an update on the future of certain Parisian players.

Icardi, Draxler and Neymar not retained in the event of an offer

Extended to 2025 (with an optional year) a year ago, Neymar Jr disappointing for many months. Number 10 of PSG wants to stay in the French capital, but its leaders would not be against the idea of ​​the Brazilian leaving. ” Of Doha until the Parisian locker room his performance divides, just like his activity on the ground “, especially in the first part of the season. Thus, in the event of a satisfactory offer, the Parisian board will not hesitate to part with it. Another big disappointment PSG, Mauro Icardi (29 years old, June 2024). In great difficulty, the Argentinian is unsurprisingly placed on the transfer list by the champions of France. “It is no longer in the odor of sanctity in the capital and Paris strongly wishes to part with it. » The former of Inter still keeps a good rating Italyas reported goal.

On his side, Julian Draxler will also have to ask questions about its future. Not called by the German coach for the next matches in June, the 28-year-old player will have to have more playing time in order to find the Nationalmannschaft. So, he “will have to make a choice between his comfort and his personal ambition. » However, the German feels good in Paris and is above all expecting a happy event with the birth of his child in the months to come.

Wijnaldum in reflection, Kehrer wants a free start

Arrived free of any contract last summer, Georginio Wijnaldum disappoints with the jersey of PSG. His poor performances notably cost him his place in the group of Netherlands for the Nations League in June. Thus, the 31-year-old midfielder is asking questions about his future in order to regain his place among the Orange. ” Everything is open but there is absolutely no decision that has been made. The next step will be to find out who the coach is.”specifies a connoisseur of the file with goal. On his side, Thilo Kehrer still has a year of contract with the PSG. “The tendency is to see him go to the end of his lease before bouncing elsewhere”, reports the media. A contractual situation which also concerns Idrissa Gueye and Eric Dina Ebimbe. Regarding the Senegalese, the former Parisian management wanted to part with him. “If a club comes forward, they will seriously consider the proposal. » For Titi, the situation is different. He won’t cling to his contract and is ready to go. The German championship would have its preference in particular, even if it has “of interests in the five major championships. »

Other player out of contract in 2023: Leandro Paredes. Regularly injured this season, the future of the 27-year-old Argentinian remains rather vague. While he has just separated from his agent, the winner of the Copa America 2021 keeps a good rating in Italy. He knows that his name has been regularly offered to clubs and that ” the PSG looking at his post. » Still under contract for two years, Ander Herrera is also one of the players who have an exit voucher. On his side, Rafina could stay at Real Sociedadafter his six-month loan in the Basque club, specifies goal.

PSG must slim down at the goalkeeper position

the PSG will also have work to settle the various files of the goalkeepers. Having many doormen under professional contract, the club of the capital will have to degrease. The future of Keylor Navas (June 2024) will be closely scrutinized. In competition with Gigio Donnarumma throughout the season, the 35-year-old Costa Rican wants to stay at the PSG but does not wish to experience a second alternating season. He is waiting to hear the decision of the new management of the PSG. But according to information from goal, ” Luis Campos want to sell it. » The future of the former Madrid player could have consequences for that of Sergio Rico. Re Alphonse Areola (29 years old / June 2023), his future seems to be taking shape in London. Ready to West Ham this season, the Hammers could exercise the call option. “Negotiations should take place quickly between the PSG and the Europa League semi-finalist. » Finally, Marcin Bulka (22 years old / June 2025) could stay at Nice, club in which he was loaned during the 2021-2022 financial year. The Pole has already agreed to a four-year contract with the Eagletsbut “the probable departure of Julien Fournier (director of football) is delaying the closing of the deal. »