goal to Cragno and response to Ibra

Arrived from the other side of Milan among the skepticisms, the season of Hakan Calhanoglu is turned from the spot in the derby of the Madonnina against his former team. From that hand placed behind the ears the real one was born to exult under one’s own curve love story between the nerazzurri number 20 and Inter.

The transfer of Calhanoglu to the new Italian Champions had arrived in a really difficult period for the Nerazzurri fans: the story of Eriksen at Euro2020 he was still in everyone’s heart, especially for the importance that the Dane had in the second part of the season with Antonio Conte.

The response to the criticisms of Ibrahimovic

It wasn’t an easy week in the media for Calhanoglu who received a seizure from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, directly from the book “Adrenaline“from the Swedish:”Calhanoglu took advantage of a tragic situation. In the middle of the match between Denmark and Finland at the European Championship, the Danish and Inter player Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest. So Inter needed a player in that role and The door has opened for Hakan“. The Turk, however, replied with a eurogol and an assist in the round 4-0 trimmed by Inter to Cagliari, giving more and more the feeling of being in the right place at the right time.

At the heart of Inzaghi’s technical project

It is known that in football i ratings they can change from one game to another, but Simone Inzaghi has always shown a lot confidence against Calhanoglu. Also – and above all – at the beginning of the season, when the former AC Milan player did not particularly shine, as if the Nerazzurri coach knew that his moment would come sooner or later.

From that November 7 quoted before the derby against Milan, Calhanoglu is having impressive numbers: 5 goals and 3 assists in 437 ‘. And that feeling of being game after game more and more at the center of Inter project, becoming perhaps the main symbol of comeback of the Nerazzurri towards the top of the standings caught after the success against Cagliari, thanks to the stops of Milan and Naples.

The most important period of the career

After the match with Roma, Calhanoglu said: “Here I feel at the center of the game, I have more confidence and when you play a lot it is normal“. Only the Turk can know if it could have been a dig at Milan, in the meantime number 20 The Nerazzurri are experiencing the most important period of their career: Inter took off just when Calhanoglu changed gear upwards. It can’t be a coincidence.