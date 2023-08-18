Goalkeeper Sergio Rico cries after being released from hospital after 83 days in horse accident

Sergio Rico was discharged after being hospitalized for 83 days

The Spanish football player, after being hospitalized for 10 weeks, spent several days in the intensive care unit (ICU). Sergio Rico has been discharged from the hospital and spoke to the media at the door Virgen del Rocio Hospital from the city of Seville. archer of Paris Saint Germain He arrived at the said enclosure on May 28 after suffering an accident with a horse in a pilgrimage to El Rocio (Huelva).

with his wife’s signed company Alba Silvawho was close to him throughout the process, Rich Gave his first word: “I feel really great. However, aneurysm has not been completely controlled. We should maintain calm, peace and keep recovering at home for a few more months.

sevillian goalkeeper 29 years pass 83 daysThat is, he was hospitalized for almost three months and there were a few weeks when he fought for his life in the ICU. However, it has progressed as far as it can continue your recovery at your private home,

,They say that the brain is intelligent and eradicates all such phenomena., It’s been a dream. I woke up in the hospital and thank god I’m out today, I am very excited, very happy and thankful. I thank my wife, my family, everyone who has come here… They have spent 20 hours a day with me, I am very grateful and without your support this would not have been possible”, he remarked with tears in his eyes.

Sergio Rico was discharged after 83 days in hospital and was accompanied by his wife Alba Silva (Photo: EFE)

Alba Silva She had earlier confirmed on her social networks that her husband could finally rest at home, despite the fact that he would have to continue working to make a full recovery and his football future is uncertain, He doesn’t have any dates or short-term goals, because the accident was so severe that his first step will be to return to normalcy in his life.

While he was in an induced coma, there were moments of worry as the diagnosis kept changing, he suffered pneumonia and a fever, but as the days passed, the sedation was suspended and the negative symptoms disappeared, They improved. According to the doctors, Sergio Rico lost more than 20 kilos and each week in the intensive care unit (ICU) represents a loss of muscle capacity of approximately 30%,

“I wanted to say a few words, first of all, thank you for the respect you all have towards my family, above all my wife.” To the world of football, both Paris and Sevilla, as well as many of my colleagues who play with me And they sent me messages of support. Everything is appreciated,” he said. Rich before the microphone. “I have already said many times: I am a fan of Sevilla and I hope that one day I can return to Sevilla”He added.

Sergio Rico joins the media outside the hospital (Reuters/Marcelo del Pozo)

His last appearance at sporting level was on Saturday May 27when he was part of the call psg for the final game of the French league against Strasbourgwhere they were tied 1-1 And he was declared the champion of the tournament. After that engagement, he went to the village of DewWhere he had an accident.

At the moment, his chances of returning to football are slim, though Paris Saint Germain A visit was planned to meet him Lewis Fields And the club doctor on top. Before the accident, he planned to renew his contract for three more seasons, with an option for another year included. 2028,

