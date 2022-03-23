Goals and summary of Chivas 1-1 Pumas in Friendly Match 2022 | 03/23/2022

It’s over! Chivas and Pumas tie in tonight’s friendly match.

Round trip duel both teams seek to win the match.

Dangerous shot by Corozo, but the ball is deflected by the defense.

Goal, goal, goal from Pumas! Insistent Navarro re-enters the area and sends a lethal shot on goal and Rangel can’t do anything.

Navarro’s cannon shot on goal, but Rangel keeps the ball after the shot.

Near! Caicedo was looking to create danger, but the whistle signals the university students offside.

Center looking for Caicedo, but Rángel, the Chivas goalkeeper keeps the ball.

Chivas center, but the university defense ends up preventing them from reaching González’s goal.

Alek Álvarez arrived with danger, but the ball ends up going to the side

Round-trip duel, Pumas tries to create danger, but the ball fails to reach the rival goal.

Caicedo arrived with danger, but he fails to generate danger and ends up losing the ball.

Goalkeeper! Pumas cannon shot, but Gudiño prevents the tie from falling.

Actions for the plugin are resumed.

The first part ends, Chivas wins it by the minimum.

Near! Half a turn from Zaldívar and he sends a flash, but the ball goes to the side.

Yrizar’s cannon shot at González’s goal, the ball ends up vanishing along the final line

Excellent sweep by Sánchez, preventing Corozo from continuing the play looking for his goal.

Goal, goal, goal for Chivas! Calderón entered alone and sent a cannon shot and ends up opening the scoring.

Few arrivals in the meeting, however; Chivas dominates in the first minutes.

Cannon shot to the goal of González, but the goalkeeper keeps the ball without problems.

Actions kick off in Fresno, California.

J. Gonzalez; J. Rivas, J. Caicedo, S. Trigos, R. Galindo, C. Battocchio, A. García, W. Corozo, A. Álvarez, E. Montejano, J. Ruvalcaba.

R. Gudiño; J. Sánchez, G. Sepúlveda, G. Orozco, C. Cisneros, E. Torres, G. García, C. Huerta, C. Calderón, A. Zaldívar, P. Yrizar.

Both squads are already jumping onto the pitch where they will seek to warm up prior to the start of the match.

Lillini and her pupils are already in the Fresno building, tonight they will seek to beat Chivas with a young team.

Chivas is already in the building, tonight those led by Leaño will seek to win.

Alexis Vega will not be able to have any activity for tonight’s duel, the striker is summoned with the National Team that will seek to qualify Qatar.

This is the first duel that these teams will play in these lands, previously Chivas had already faced Atlas, León and Morelia.

The last time Chivas played in Fresno was in 2017, on that occasion they faced Monarcas Morelia.

Pumas will not be able to count on Alfredo Talavera, the experienced goalkeeper was summoned to the Mexican National Team and the person in charge of guarding the three sticks will be Julio González.

We are back for the minute by minute of the match between Chivas and Pumas. Soon we will share relevant information about both squads, as well as the confirmed lineups.

Michael Leaño spoke about the draw against Atlas: “Today, the feeling is that we let go of two points. We didn’t have a brilliant first half, we were very far from the team that we normally are. It cost us possession of the ball, in the second half we came out better, we scored the goal and we did a great job to nullify a team with great players. We will continue to insist, we cannot give away points and the results that the people deserve will soon come”. “Mainly it is due to a lack of concentration and attention to detail. As long as we don’t improve those details, the team plays good games and everything, but we have to correct that, it’s the only way to be at the top”

The Chivas vs Pumas match will be played at the Chuckchansi Park Stadium, located in Fresno, California. The property has capacity for 10,650 people.