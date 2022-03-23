Goals and summary of Chivas 1-1 Pumas in Friendly Match 2022 | 03/23/2022

James 6 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 69 Views

23:24 an hour ago

Goals and summary

23:00 an hour ago

95′

It’s over! Chivas and Pumas tie in tonight’s friendly match.

22:58 an hour ago

89′

Round trip duel both teams seek to win the match.

22:52 an hour ago

87′

Dangerous shot by Corozo, but the ball is deflected by the defense.

22:49 an hour ago

84′

Goal, goal, goal from Pumas! Insistent Navarro re-enters the area and sends a lethal shot on goal and Rangel can’t do anything.

22:49 an hour ago

81′

Navarro’s cannon shot on goal, but Rangel keeps the ball after the shot.

22:47 an hour ago

82′

Near! Caicedo was looking to create danger, but the whistle signals the university students offside.

22:44 2 hours ago

78′

Center looking for Caicedo, but Rángel, the Chivas goalkeeper keeps the ball.

22:40 2 hours ago

74′

Chivas center, but the university defense ends up preventing them from reaching González’s goal.

Invalid dateInvalid date

71′

Alek Álvarez arrived with danger, but the ball ends up going to the side

22:32 2 hours ago

65′

Round-trip duel, Pumas tries to create danger, but the ball fails to reach the rival goal.

22:25 2 hours ago

58′

Caicedo arrived with danger, but he fails to generate danger and ends up losing the ball.

22:16 2 hours ago

fifty’

Goalkeeper! Pumas cannon shot, but Gudiño prevents the tie from falling.

22:10 2 hours ago

Four. Five’

Actions for the plugin are resumed.

21:54 2 hours ago

Four. Five’

The first part ends, Chivas wins it by the minimum.

21:48 2 hours ago

40′

Near! Half a turn from Zaldívar and he sends a flash, but the ball goes to the side.

21:43 3 hours ago

3. 4′

Yrizar’s cannon shot at González’s goal, the ball ends up vanishing along the final line

21:32 3 hours ago

25′

Excellent sweep by Sánchez, preventing Corozo from continuing the play looking for his goal.

21:29 3 hours ago

twenty-one’

Goal, goal, goal for Chivas! Calderón entered alone and sent a cannon shot and ends up opening the scoring.

21:26 3 hours ago

16′

Few arrivals in the meeting, however; Chivas dominates in the first minutes.

21:16 3 hours ago

8′

Cannon shot to the goal of González, but the goalkeeper keeps the ball without problems.

21:06 3 hours ago

0′

Actions kick off in Fresno, California.

21:03 3 hours ago

XI Cougars

J. Gonzalez; J. Rivas, J. Caicedo, S. Trigos, R. Galindo, C. Battocchio, A. García, W. Corozo, A. Álvarez, E. Montejano, J. Ruvalcaba.

20:59 3 hours ago

XI Chivas

R. Gudiño; J. Sánchez, G. Sepúlveda, G. Orozco, C. Cisneros, E. Torres, G. García, C. Huerta, C. Calderón, A. Zaldívar, P. Yrizar.

20:51 3 hours ago

To the court

Both squads are already jumping onto the pitch where they will seek to warm up prior to the start of the match.

20:50 3 hours ago

They arrived!

Lillini and her pupils are already in the Fresno building, tonight they will seek to beat Chivas with a young team.

20:49 3 hours ago

They make themselves present

Chivas is already in the building, tonight those led by Leaño will seek to win.

20:39 4 hours ago

There is support!

20:34 4 hours ago

Not going!

Alexis Vega will not be able to have any activity for tonight’s duel, the striker is summoned with the National Team that will seek to qualify Qatar.

20:29 4 hours ago

first time

This is the first duel that these teams will play in these lands, previously Chivas had already faced Atlas, León and Morelia.

20:24 4 hours ago

eye here

The last time Chivas played in Fresno was in 2017, on that occasion they faced Monarcas Morelia.

20:19 4 hours ago

There are absences!

Pumas will not be able to count on Alfredo Talavera, the experienced goalkeeper was summoned to the Mexican National Team and the person in charge of guarding the three sticks will be Julio González.

20:14 4 hours ago

We came back!

We are back for the minute by minute of the match between Chivas and Pumas. Soon we will share relevant information about both squads, as well as the confirmed lineups.

20:09 4 hours ago

Don’t leave here to follow Chivas vs Pumas live

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Chivas vs Pumas live, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the Chuckchansi Park Stadium. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.

20:04 4 hours ago

Where and how to watch Chivas vs Pumas online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the TUDN channel. Chivas vs Pumas can be tuned in from the TUDN App live streams. If you want to watch the game live on the internet, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

19:59 4 hours ago

Chivas Statements

Michael Leaño spoke about the draw against Atlas: “Today, the feeling is that we let go of two points. We didn’t have a brilliant first half, we were very far from the team that we normally are. It cost us possession of the ball, in the second half we came out better, we scored the goal and we did a great job to nullify a team with great players. We will continue to insist, we cannot give away points and the results that the people deserve will soon come”. “Mainly it is due to a lack of concentration and attention to detail. As long as we don’t improve those details, the team plays good games and everything, but we have to correct that, it’s the only way to be at the top”

19:54 4 hours ago

Cougar Statements

19:49 4 hours ago

Need to lift your spirits

19:44 5 hours ago

They don’t give their best

19:39 5 hours ago

The match will be played at Chuckchansi Park Stadium

The Chivas vs Pumas match will be played at the Chuckchansi Park Stadium, located in Fresno, California. The property has capacity for 10,650 people.

19:34 5 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Chivas vs Pumas match, corresponding to the friendly duel for the FIFA date. The meeting will take place at the Chuckchansi Stadium, at 9:00 p.m.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Qatar 2022 World Cup Draw: dates, seeding and how it will work

The Mworld Qatar 2022 is getting closer, so the organization has given to know how …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved