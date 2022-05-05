Goals and summary of Pachuca 2-1 América in Liga MX Femenil 2022 | 05/05/2022

It’s over! Pachuca defeats América Femenil in the first duel of the quarterfinals.

Pachuca’s lethal center, but Masciarelli keeps the ball.

Change of Pachuca. Charlyn Corral leaves for Barajas.

Barriers! Great intervention by the local goalkeeper after a flash by Espinosa looking to tie the lead.

Pachuca changes. Enter Selene Cortés and Arias for Ángeles and Ocampo

Daniela Espinosa fails to control the ball and the defense anticipates and avoids danger.

It goes! Sumiko receives the second warning and the whistler kicks her out of the match.

Camberos center, but Sumiko Gutiérrez appears in the center to move the ball away from the area.

Change of America. Enter Daniela Espinoza for Sarah Luebbert.

Change of Pachuca. Ruth Bravo leaves for Norma Palafox.

Portress! Excellent flight by Masciarelli who launched himself after a whiplash by Charlyn Corral, avoiding the third of the night.

America changes. Hernández and Hauksdóttir leave for Eva González and Murillo

Goal, goal, goal from Pachuca! Great play by Lizbeth Ángeles, she cuts inside the area and sends a lethal shot on goal to put the locals in front.

Close! Luebbert was encouraged to shoot from outside the box, but the ball went into the stands.

Cannon shot by Camberos, but Barreras prevents the ball from passing and the second falls.

The match resumes for the last forty-five minutes of the first leg quarterfinals.

The first part is over, the match is tied at one goal.

Hernández’s powerful shot, but the ball goes over the goal.

Portress! Powerful shot by Hernández, but Barreras in the background prevents the goal from falling.

Filtered ball by Luebbert and Martínez shoots on goal, but Barreras keeps the ball.

Crossbar! Salazar sent a lethal shot that ended up crashing into the top post.

Goal, goal, goal for America! Cannon shot from the eleven steps of Katty Martínez and the match is tied.

Penalty for America! Martinez’s half turn and the defense knocks her down.

Goal, goal, goal from Pachuca! Sumiko’s center that Corral pushes to the bottom to open the scoring.

Cannon shot from outside Martínez’s area, but the ball goes over the goal.

Alvarado’s defensive cut, preventing America’s play from growing.

Actions begin at the Hidalgo Stadium.

R. Masciarelli; J. Farías, M. Rodríguez, K. Rodríguez, K. Luna; B. Cuevas, N. Hernández, S. Luebbert, S. Camberos, A. Hauksdóttir; K. Martinez.

E. Barriers; S. Gutierrez, K. Diaz; M. Alvarado, K. Nieto, M. Ocampo, Y. Madrid, L. Bravo; L. Angeles, C. Corral, E. Salazar.

Both squads already carry out warm-ups prior to the start of the match.

Pachuca Femenil has already made its arrival at the tuzo property, it will seek to give the first bell and leave the match with the advantage.

On day 16 it was the last match between these teams, the match ended with a score of four goals to zero in favor of America.

There are fifteen meetings that these two squads accumulate, of these there are 8 that America has won against 4 of Pachuca, on the other hand they have tied three times.

América accumulates 41 goals in its favor in this Clausura 2022, numbers that it will seek to increase in this match and thus get ahead on the scoreboard.

Scarlet Camberos is the one Pachuca will seek to avoid at all costs from reaching the goal of Barreras, the midfielder leagues 11 goals in this Clausura 2022.

América has to be very careful with Charlyn Corral, the forward has accumulated 13 goals in her favor in the current tournament and will seek to create danger in Masciarelli’s goal.

We are back for the match corresponding to the first leg quarterfinals of the Liga MX Femenil between Pachuca and América. Soon we will share the most relevant information on both teams, as well as the confirmed lineups.

The Pachuca Femenil vs América Femenil match will be played at the Hidalgo Stadium located in Pachuca, Hidalgo. The property has capacity for 25,922 people.