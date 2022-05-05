Sports

Goals and summary of Pachuca 2-1 América in Liga MX Femenil 2022 | 05/05/2022

20:58 12 minutes ago

96′

It’s over! Pachuca defeats América Femenil in the first duel of the quarterfinals.

20:57 13 minutes ago

95′

Pachuca’s lethal center, but Masciarelli keeps the ball.

20:53 17 minutes ago

92′

Change of Pachuca. Charlyn Corral leaves for Barajas.

20:47 24 minutes ago

85′

Barriers! Great intervention by the local goalkeeper after a flash by Espinosa looking to tie the lead.

20:45 26 minutes ago

83′

Pachuca changes. Enter Selene Cortés and Arias for Ángeles and Ocampo

20:43 27 minutes ago

81′

Daniela Espinosa fails to control the ball and the defense anticipates and avoids danger.

20:39 32 minutes ago

77′

It goes! Sumiko receives the second warning and the whistler kicks her out of the match.

20:37 33 minutes ago

76′

Camberos center, but Sumiko Gutiérrez appears in the center to move the ball away from the area.

20:36 34 minutes ago

75′

Change of America. Enter Daniela Espinoza for Sarah Luebbert.

20:34 36 minutes ago

73′

Change of Pachuca. Ruth Bravo leaves for Norma Palafox.

20:24 an hour ago

62′

Portress! Excellent flight by Masciarelli who launched himself after a whiplash by Charlyn Corral, avoiding the third of the night.

20:20 an hour ago

57′

America changes. Hernández and Hauksdóttir leave for Eva González and Murillo

20:18 an hour ago

56′

Goal, goal, goal from Pachuca! Great play by Lizbeth Ángeles, she cuts inside the area and sends a lethal shot on goal to put the locals in front.

20:15 an hour ago

53′

Close! Luebbert was encouraged to shoot from outside the box, but the ball went into the stands.

20:10 an hour ago

48′

Cannon shot by Camberos, but Barreras prevents the ball from passing and the second falls.

20:06 an hour ago

Four. Five’

The match resumes for the last forty-five minutes of the first leg quarterfinals.

19:48 an hour ago

45+1′

The first part is over, the match is tied at one goal.

19:41 an hour ago

39′

Hernández’s powerful shot, but the ball goes over the goal.

19:38 2 hours ago

3. 4′

Portress! Powerful shot by Hernández, but Barreras in the background prevents the goal from falling.

19:38 2 hours ago

30′

Filtered ball by Luebbert and Martínez shoots on goal, but Barreras keeps the ball.

19:38 2 hours ago

27′

Crossbar! Salazar sent a lethal shot that ended up crashing into the top post.

19:28 2 hours ago

23′

Goal, goal, goal for America! Cannon shot from the eleven steps of Katty Martínez and the match is tied.

19:28 2 hours ago

twenty-one’

Penalty for America! Martinez’s half turn and the defense knocks her down.

19:17 2 hours ago

fifteen’

Goal, goal, goal from Pachuca! Sumiko’s center that Corral pushes to the bottom to open the scoring.

19:16 2 hours ago

14′

Cannon shot from outside Martínez’s area, but the ball goes over the goal.

19:08 2 hours ago

6′

Alvarado’s defensive cut, preventing America’s play from growing.

19:02 2 hours ago

0′

Actions begin at the Hidalgo Stadium.

18:59 2 hours ago

XI America

R. Masciarelli; J. Farías, M. Rodríguez, K. Rodríguez, K. Luna; B. Cuevas, N. Hernández, S. Luebbert, S. Camberos, A. Hauksdóttir; K. Martinez.

18:59 2 hours ago

XI Women’s Pachuca

E. Barriers; S. Gutierrez, K. Diaz; M. Alvarado, K. Nieto, M. Ocampo, Y. Madrid, L. Bravo; L. Angeles, C. Corral, E. Salazar.

18:542 hours ago

To the court

Both squads already carry out warm-ups prior to the start of the match.

18:49 2 hours ago

they arrived

18:44 2 hours ago

At home

Pachuca Femenil has already made its arrival at the tuzo property, it will seek to give the first bell and leave the match with the advantage.

18:39 3 hours ago

last meeting

On day 16 it was the last match between these teams, the match ended with a score of four goals to zero in favor of America.

18:34 3 hours ago

historical duels

There are fifteen meetings that these two squads accumulate, of these there are 8 that America has won against 4 of Pachuca, on the other hand they have tied three times.

18:29 3 hours ago

What numbers!

América accumulates 41 goals in its favor in this Clausura 2022, numbers that it will seek to increase in this match and thus get ahead on the scoreboard.

18:24 3 hours ago

Watch out for this player

Scarlet Camberos is the one Pachuca will seek to avoid at all costs from reaching the goal of Barreras, the midfielder leagues 11 goals in this Clausura 2022.

18:19 3 hours ago

Watch out for this player

América has to be very careful with Charlyn Corral, the forward has accumulated 13 goals in her favor in the current tournament and will seek to create danger in Masciarelli’s goal.

18:14 3 hours ago

We came back!

We are back for the match corresponding to the first leg quarterfinals of the Liga MX Femenil between Pachuca and América. Soon we will share the most relevant information on both teams, as well as the confirmed lineups.

18:09 3 hours ago

Don’t leave here to follow Pachuca Femenil vs América Femenil live

In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for Pachuca Femenil vs América Femenil live, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the Hidalgo Stadium. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.

18:04 3 hours ago

Where and how to watch Pachuca Femenil vs América Femenil online and live

17:59 3 hours ago

Women’s America Statements

17:54 3 hours ago

Last Women’s America lineup

R. Masciarelli; J. Farías, M. Rodríguez, K. Rodríguez, K. Luna; B. Cuevas, E. González, N. Mauleón, A. Pérez, S. Luebbert; K. Martinez.

17:49 3 hours ago

Last lineup Pachuca Women

E. Barriers; S. Cortes, K. Diaz; M. Alvarado, K. Nieto, A. Balcazar, Y. Madrid; L. Angeles, C. Corral, N. Palafox, L. Cuevas.

17:44 3 hours ago

Let’s keep moving!

17:39 4 hours ago

Let’s surprise!

17:34 4 hours ago

The game will be played at the Hidalgo Stadium

The Pachuca Femenil vs América Femenil match will be played at the Hidalgo Stadium located in Pachuca, Hidalgo. The property has capacity for 25,922 people.

17:29 4 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Pachuca Femenil vs. América Femenil match, corresponding to the First Leg Quarterfinals of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. The meeting will take place at the Hidalgo Stadium, at 7:00 p.m.

