Goals by Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona in Sevilla vs Levante

After insisting on several games, the Mexican player, Jesús Manuel Corona managed to score his first goal with Sevilla, after a great individual play by Lucas Ocampos, who put a cross for the former Porto player to finish off with a header at minute 14 .

After Levante’s draw, the Mexican returned to combine with the Argentine and signed his double. Corona had been one of the best footballers of the Spanish team in this second part of the season, even several Spanish media have considered him the best signing of the League in the winter window.

The ‘Tecatito’ comes from having a great performance against Real Madrid, being key in the momentary victory of the Sevillian team with an assist, however, after his departure, the team led by Julen Lopetegui could not contain the offensive power of Real Madrid in the second part.

The Mexican national team has won the hearts of millions of Sevilla fans, thanks to his imbalance and dribbling down the wing. In case they get the three points, they would manage to overtake Barcelona in second position with 63 points.