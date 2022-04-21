Sports

Goals by Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona in Sevilla vs Levante

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read

After insisting on several games, the Mexican player, Jesús Manuel Corona managed to score his first goal with Sevilla, after a great individual play by Lucas Ocampos, who put a cross for the former Porto player to finish off with a header at minute 14 .

After Levante’s draw, the Mexican returned to combine with the Argentine and signed his double. Corona had been one of the best footballers of the Spanish team in this second part of the season, even several Spanish media have considered him the best signing of the League in the winter window.

Also read: Acapulco Shore: Nati Peláez shows off her attributes in a spicy swimsuit

The ‘Tecatito’ comes from having a great performance against Real Madrid, being key in the momentary victory of the Sevillian team with an assist, however, after his departure, the team led by Julen Lopetegui could not contain the offensive power of Real Madrid in the second part.

Also read: Club León is left without a coach; Ariel Holan resigns

The Mexican national team has won the hearts of millions of Sevilla fans, thanks to his imbalance and dribbling down the wing. In case they get the three points, they would manage to overtake Barcelona in second position with 63 points.

Follow us on

Brian Reyes is passionate about sports. He loves telling stories about the protagonists of this novel called Soccer. Connoisseur of the main leagues in Europe. Critical and analytical on the current situation of Mexican soccer and the National Team. Fan of Club América and Chelsea. He was a contributor to the web portal of the newspaper Uno más Uno in Mexico City. He studied journalism at the University of Journalism, Art, Radio and Television (PART).

see more

Source link

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read

Related Articles

Confirm rematch between MLS stars and Liga MX

5 mins ago

The end of Corona and Cata, the players who would come to Cruz Azul with Almeyda

17 mins ago

Reynoso gives Querétaro 45 minutes and it leaks why he doesn’t want Giménez

30 mins ago

Sebastián Córdova reveals that he is looking to score a goal against América

41 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button