God, family, Bitcoin: the new creed of the American right

What justifies the infatuation with cryptocurrencies? According to the Nobel laureate Paul Krugman in the US, the explanation is political rather than economic. And it must be sought in the distrust of the institutions advocated by Trump and his followers. Krugman throws the stone into the pond and deserves attention, whether it can be shared or not

The New York Times hosts a new speech by Paul Krugman on crop currencies. This time the Nobel laureate does not tackle the issue from an economic point of view but from a political one. Um, maybe he’s not as good in politics as he is in economics.

It’s true: since their appearance, Bitcoins have established a close correlation with some cornerstones of a certain American political thought, the one that refers to libertarianism and to the theories of the minimum state that has one of the cornerstones in money. In some ways, Bitcoins seem to be the fulfillment of the theories of these thinkers. Basically the power returns to the people and runs away from the control of the institutions. It is a bit like the dream of anarchists of all reams.

Krugman, however, goes beyond this known and declared filiation to glimpse a new karst alliance between the strategy of the alt-right and the new American right and what Bitcoin can represent for it. Basically the discourse concerns the concept of trust in democratic institutions.

Although highly questionable, and even partial, Krugman’s speech deserves careful consideration whether it is rejected or shared.

L’INFATUATION FOR BITCOIN

Josh Mandel, a Trump supporter vying in the primaries for the Republican Party Senate in Ohio, tweeted his broad program: “Ohio must be a religious state, supporting family and promoting Bitcoin.” .

Indeed, there has been a robust link between Bitcoin and the new right for some time – evoking the historical one between the conservative world and gold. But today the infatuation with Bitcoin is even stronger than that with gold.

What is the cause of this phenomenon?

Now, the fact that many Bitcoin enthusiasts use them for wild talk, per se, doesn’t mean cryptocurrencies are a bad thing. People can support right causes for wrong reasons.

For example, I’m sure many people accept science’s unanimous support for vaccines not because they are convinced of the results of scientific research, but because they are fascinated by people in white coats who work in laboratories and who speak hard.

This is why it is important to understand the reasons behind the cryptocurrency cult.

DIGITAL MONEY IS ALREADY THERE!

First of all, a little bit of economics.

I am continually reminded that we live in a digital age and therefore we should use digital money. But we already do! Like many of you, I pay for most things with the click of a mouse, using a credit card or pressing a button on the phone. I used to keep a few dollar bills in my wallet to buy fruit and vegetables at the stalls that line the sidewalks of New York, but now they accept too. PayPal.

All these payments are based on trust: people accept credit cards like Apple Pay, VISA because underneath there is a checking account guaranteed by the bank.

The purpose of Bitcoins, as stated in the “white paper” that established them in 2008, was precisely to eliminate that type of fiduciary guarantee: they would have validated payments using cryptographic methods – that is, through a string of code.

Bitcoins aimed to create a pear-to-pear payment system, totally independent from any third party financial mediation.

WHY BITCOIN?

But why introduce such a thing? Maybe the banks are so lacking in trust? I have attended many meetings where cryptocurrency skeptics have asked, in the most respectful way possible, for simple examples of things that can be acquired more effectively with cryptocurrencies than with other forms of payment. I still haven’t received a single clear example that doesn’t involve illegal activities – which can, to be honest, be done more easily if you use cryptocurrencies.

And the truth is, although Bitcoins have been around for a long time by internet standards – a whopping 13 years! -, they and other cryptocurrencies have made very little progress as coins, i.e. as a means of exchange for purchasing goods and services. The exact figures are not there, but it seems that a large part of cryptocurrency transactions involve the speculative activities rather than the ordinary affairs of life.

WHAT ARE BITCOINS FOR?

However, Bitcoin and its competitors have now reached a market valuation of over one trillion dollars. So, what goals do they plan to achieve with cryptocurrencies?

One could be to find shelter from the erosion of wealth by the government. As noted in a recent Bloomberg article, some billionaires are buying cryptocurrencies in case the value of the money “goes up in smoke”.

In fact, there have been as many as 57 hyperinflation around the world. However, all of them occurred in the midst of political and social chaos. Now can anyone really think that in such a context one could go online and redeem their Bitcoins?

Then there is the FOMO – which is “fear of missing out – fear of being excluded”. Bitcoins have grasped a kind of weak point in the market: they look like something highly technological and futuristic, and at the same time they give vent to some political paranoia.

The success of Bitcoin has led many apolitical investors to descend into politics, and has also prompted public figures like Eric Adams, the new Mayor of New York, to promote Bitcoin because they imagine it makes them appear forward-looking.

But these confused and inconsistent logics inherent in Bitcoin will lead to the implosion of this technology? Not necessarily. After all, gold has ceased to function as a medium of exchange for generations, but its value has not collapsed.

And we shouldn’t underestimate either the importance of illegal activities. There are approximately $ 1.6 trillion in circulation in $ 100 bills that make up 80 percent of all US currency. It is very difficult for large denomination banknotes to be used by ordinary consumers. What do you think people are doing with all those “big bucks”?

THE ALLIANCE BETWEEN BITCOIN AND THE RIGHT

But let’s leave market forecasts aside and ask ourselves how can we explain the increasingly close alliance between Bitcoin and the new right that supports Trump and his program?

The answer, I would say, is that Bitcoins set out to create a monetary and payment system that is independent of trust in an institution – and the modern right aims to promote distrust. Covid is a hoax; the elections were stolen; California forest fires have nothing to do with climate, but were caused by Rothschild-controlled space lasers.

In this context, it is perfectly natural for right-wing politicians to demand an end to a monetary system that works through banks – we all know who controls them, right? – and which is based on a currency which is linked to the institutional system. While there is no evidence of widespread monetary abuse, for the far right this is not very important.

The point, then, is that while there are real economic issues associated with cryptocurrencies, their growth has a lot to do with the insane political context more general that keeps American democracy on the edge of a precipice.

From: Paul Krugman, The Strange Alliance of Crypto and MAGA Believers, The New York Times, January 10, 2022