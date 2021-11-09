News

God Is A Woman perfume arrives in Italy (info and prices)

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read


written by Roberta Marciano

September 22, 2021

The new perfume by Ariana Grande, God Is A Woman, has finally arrived in Italy too! The new fragrance of the Positions singer has landed on Douglas and is already available online while in the stores it will be available starting from October 4th.

A particular and removable bottle as are all the perfumes of its line that for years has been delighting us with new fragrances, always innovative and suitable for all tastes. God Is A Woman is inspired by the power and beauty of nature, just as our Ari expresses in the song and music video of the same name.

Made up of 91% natural ingredients, it is cruelty free and totally vegan! Juicy pear, rose petals and iris are the first top notes that accompany this fragrance to conclude with the hint of Madagascar vanilla and cedar wood.

Prices of God Is A Woman

The fragrance is available in 3 sizes:

  • 30 ml for the price of € 34.99
  • 50 ml for the price of € 44.99
  • 100 ml for the price of € 54.99

In addition, for those who buy the 100ml perfume there will be a free phone mirror! Click HERE to buy the perfume on the Douglas website!

REM Beauty also arrives

If you are passionate about our Ariana you will already know that she is expanding into the world of beauty. In fact, in the autumn, her first make-up and skin care brand will be released, already highly anticipated by fans of the singer and beyond. In addition to face and body care products there will also be accessories including hair extensions! In short, Ariana does not miss anything.

Will you buy Ariana Grande’s new fragrance, God Is A Woman?

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively in the thriller teaser trailer

September 22, 2021

Did you recognize him? He stole a role from Robin Williams, Jamie Foxx considers him a myth and a clairvoyant had foreseen his future

October 3, 2021

review of the play by Simone Godano

4 weeks ago

Dogecoin Fear and Greed Index- The Cryptonomist launched

August 21, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button