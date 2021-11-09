God Is A Woman perfume arrives in Italy (info and prices)

written by Roberta Marciano





The new perfume by Ariana Grande, God Is A Woman, has finally arrived in Italy too! The new fragrance of the Positions singer has landed on Douglas and is already available online while in the stores it will be available starting from October 4th.

A particular and removable bottle as are all the perfumes of its line that for years has been delighting us with new fragrances, always innovative and suitable for all tastes. God Is A Woman is inspired by the power and beauty of nature, just as our Ari expresses in the song and music video of the same name.

Made up of 91% natural ingredients, it is cruelty free and totally vegan! Juicy pear, rose petals and iris are the first top notes that accompany this fragrance to conclude with the hint of Madagascar vanilla and cedar wood.

Prices of God Is A Woman

The fragrance is available in 3 sizes:

30 ml for the price of € 34.99

50 ml for the price of € 44.99

100 ml for the price of € 54.99

REM Beauty also arrives

If you are passionate about our Ariana you will already know that she is expanding into the world of beauty. In fact, in the autumn, her first make-up and skin care brand will be released, already highly anticipated by fans of the singer and beyond. In addition to face and body care products there will also be accessories including hair extensions! In short, Ariana does not miss anything.

