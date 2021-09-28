“God is our comfort”

Father and son united by a deep faith: God is every day in the lives of two famous American actors, Denzel Washington and the son John David Washington. The Lord is present with prayer but also with discernment, a practice that the two Catholic actors follow without delay.

The two celebrities were interviewed by the weekly “I Woman”of the “Corriere della Sera“. John David Washington protagonist of the film “Malcolm and Marie“, The first film in the world produced after the covid, tells that his character Malcolm, entangled in the difficult love story with Marie (played by Zendaya), marked his spirituality.

“I discovered impressions that I was not aware of, I got into black holes and realized that it was time to face them. The words, the insults I hurled, the attacks on Zendaya. Theirs is a complicated love, I absolutely had to believe it to become Malcolm, and some days I would fall apart. In addition, I was like everyone else alone and isolated due to the pandemic, in a peculiar, acute psychological state. It was very difficult“.

“I found comfort in prayer”

John David Washington. Found solace in prayer. «I pray constantly, not a day goes by without thanking God: it is the reason why I am here, the engine of what I do. I feel more and more an instrument in his hands, I turn to him to enlighten me on the message of my characters. I pray and meditate that those who see my films feel something positive, feel the truth and sincerity of my intentions, and of my faith ».







The good relationship with his mother Pauletta

The young actor also reveals the beautiful relationship he has with his mother Pauletta Pearson. “In all my personal relationships I always have my mother present; Sometimes I wonder what I would do if someone didn’t show her respect or love. Even when I was filming Malcolm & Marie I thought of her, and I tried to look straight into myself with a spirit of truth, without cheating the cards.. My mother wouldn’t tolerate it. ‘

Denzel Washington and “good spiritual gymnastics”

Father Denzel Washington, on the other hand, says that God is his anchor in the most difficult times. “These days we often feel vulnerable and imprisoned, and if you don’t have a spiritual anchor to rely on, you are prey to the wind that sweeps you away. The enemy is always there, inside you, as inside you is the answer to many questions. It’s part of the human experience: it is difficult to survive without good spiritual gymnastics ».

“The talent that God gave me for a good purpose”

For Denzel too, prayer is the “engine” of his days. Force, he says to “I Woman“,” I certainly do not find it in work, that does not give happiness. But I feel joy when it seems to me that I can use the talent that God has given me for a good purpose, to help the other, whoever needs it ».

The actor transmits a profound faith to those who speak to him. “I have acquired this strength of mine over time. I have learned, I have matured, I no longer worry about what other people think, about losing fans or offending someone without wanting to. Here, now I’m no longer afraid “.







“Acknowledgments do not bring happiness”

The “source” of Denzel Washington’s love for God comes from an anecdote from his life.

«My mother told me years ago:“ The man gets the award. God gives the reward “, “The man receives the honor. God gives the reward “. I have already received all the possible awards and I have learned that those do not bring happiness. Sure, I’m grateful to the New York Times, but I don’t live for this kind of praise ” (I Donna, February 22) ..







