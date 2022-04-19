“God knows every word I said was real”

the cuban singer Dianelys Alfonso, known as The Goddessreacted this Monday on social networks to the news of the death of the musician José Luis Cortés, whom she publicly accused in 2019 for alleged abuse while they were a couple.

“God knows that every word I said was real. Today I feel at peace. God’s timing is perfect,” said a story spread by Instagram and Facebook.

Instagram / The Goddess

Then, in response to a comment left by a user on Instagram, he added: “He will no longer hit, that is clear to me.”

Instagram / The Goddess

Cortes, El Tosco, passed away this April 18at age 70, due to a hemorrhagic stroke, and in recent hours, the networks have been flooded with messages from public figures who admire his work as a flutist, composer and conductor.

“His talent and constant experimentation with the most authentic sonorities make him a benchmark for contemporary creation. A tireless contributor since Irakere or with NG la Banda, José Luis leaves a deep mark on popular sonorities,” said the Musical Recording and Editions Company (EGREM).

“I can’t anymore, I can’t anymore. I’m going to die of sadness. I can’t,” said Alexander Abreu, director of Havana D’Primera, on his Facebook profile.

The humorist Alexis Valdés also affirmed that Cortés was an “immense musician and an immense person”, and added that he had known him from Irakere, “where he shone as an exceptional instrumentalist”, and later from the first moments of NG la banda, “from where revolutionized Cuban music”.

“One day while interviewing Juan Luis Guerra he told me: ‘for me the best arranger in Latin music is El Tosco’. And it is that those incredible arrangements he made for his group NG were a music lesson for all lovers of that that was emerging and what was called La Timba”, he commented.

However, for La Diosa, who revealed years ago that she had been the victim of abuse on her part on multiple occasions, the musician’s death represents a manifestation of justice.

At that time, the singer received strong support from feminist activists, especially independents, who published a declaration of support on the Yo Sí Te Creo platform in Cuba.

“The recent public complaint by the singer Dianelys Alfonso Cartaya against the musician José Luis Cortés, “El Tosco”, in which she claims to have suffered psychological, physical, emotional and sexual violence during her work at NG La Banda, occurs in a context of greater national and international awareness regarding gender-based violence The initial space of the complaint –social networks– and the greater access to the internet in the country, have led to it activating debates and public opinion on the problem in general and about the specific case,” the letter said.

Later, the document warned that her testimony recalled “the need in Cuba to have a specific regulation on gender violence that guarantees justice, due process, and security for the complainants.”

“It also draws attention to the need for comprehensive public policies against gender-based violence, which consider citizen educational processes, make the problem visible as a collective issue, encourage complaints, build institutional protocols to monitor cases, and establish dialogues with Cuban feminists and feminists from all over the world who fight against violence,” she highlighted.

“We appreciate the courage of Dianelys in sharing her testimony in the media, social networks and the justice system. Similarly, we recognize the positive messages she has sent to women who are currently victims of gender-based violence, who are has directed at various times, encouraging them to leave their abusive and abusive relationships,” it added.