God of War: a real bomb on 3080 Ti in 4K

Few would have predicted, even just a year ago, the landing of Kratos in the PC world. Not only has Sony brought one of its heaviest exclusives to a different context than its consoles, but it has also managed to do a port with practically no defects, as we saw in the God of War review. In reality we have found one, but we anticipate that it is really marginal, for all the rest the work done by Jetpack Interactive has been commendable.

If this is the care that Sony intends to place in the next conversions then we will see some good ones in the coming months, in the meantime, however, we can take a look at the performance of God of War on PC. At maximum detail it is certainly not a light title, despite a few years on its shoulders, but thanks to DLSS and FSR the load on the GPU can be reduced a lot, making the game accessible even to less pumped hardware than the one used for this test.

A well done port

God of War was designed to push the PS4 hardware to the limit, with a production that still amazes today with its graphic impact. Although a few years have passed, despite the arrival of technologies such as Ray Tracing, the Santa Monica Studio engine does not seem to be affected by the passage of time.

On the contrary, this porting further improves the visual rendering, relying on the brute strength of modern PCs. God of war is not a light title, this must be said, but it could not be otherwise, given the quality expressed by the game engine.

Minimum requirements start at an Intel i5-2500K / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 processor, along with a GTX 960 / R9 290X and 8GB of RAM. Going up to the recommended ones we find an i5-6600K / Ryzen 5 2400 G processor, with a GTX 1060 / RX 570 GPU and always 8 GB of RAM. To push more into detail, the developers point to an i7-7700K / Ryzen 7 3700X processor with an RTX 2070 / RX 5700 XT GPU, all seasoned with 16 GB of RAM. 4K at full settings requires an RTX 3080 / RX 6800 XT instead.

As we anticipated God of War is not a light title for the GPU, the fact that the graphics engine was developed for PS4 should not be misleading, because Santa Monica Studio has always been a master in managing Sony hardware, taking advantage of every single TFLOP to get the most out of it graphic detail possible.

The PC world, however, offers hardware of all kinds, which is why we find a good number of graphic settings with which to set the detail of textures, shadows, reflections, polygonal models and atmospheric agents, without forgetting ambient occlusion. In addition to these, God of War on PC also offers full compatibility with HDR and above all with two fundamental technologies to increase performance, NVIDIA’s DLSS and AMD’s FSR.

Then pay attention to the preset used, because it makes a difference in terms of performance, especially if you have a GPU with 6 GB of video memory. By activating the “Original” mode God of War becomes manageable by a very large slice of video cards on the market today, in case you want to aim for a higher quality better to rely on GPU with 8 or more GB of video RAM.

A feast for the eyes

For the God of War test we used our test PC, recently updated with Intel’s new range of Alder Lake processors, specifically an i9-12900K. The GPU is an RTX 3080 Ti, which we used together with 32 GB of DDR5 5200 Mhz RAM and an M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD.

The first approach with God of War gave us the opportunity to find one of the very few defects of this port, that is the lack of support for 32: 9 screens. We thought we were enjoying the game with a Samsung Neo G9 monitor, one of last year’s best products, but once started, two large black areas appear on the sides of the screen, impossible to eliminate. A real shame, also because the port fully supports 21: 9 screens, but that’s a trifle compared to the excellent work done. We then went back to using a more canonical ROG PG27UQ display, which allowed us to test the game in 4K and with a high refresh rate. Unfortunately God of war does not have an internal benchmark so we have chosen a specific section of the game to do the tests.

With our test configuration it does not drop below 60 fps, in the juncture of the test we measured an average of 63 fps per second at Ultra settings in 4K, which rises to around 74 with DLSS active in quality mode. Going down to a 3070 Ti we found excellent numbers in this case too, with DLSS active the game remains very close to the 60 fps barrier in 4K.

With these two cards God fo War runs really well and you can better appreciate the conversion work. The general optimization is good, we have not noticed any particular drops in the frame rate during the 4-5 hours of play we have done so far. The graphic impact is excellent, with textures with a resolution appropriate to today’s standards and improved ambient occulusion management, which gives greater realism and depth to the scene. Reflections also contribute to the rich graphical experience of God of War and, while not being able to count on Ray Tracing, the SSD is able to represent refractions on the screen. Thanks to the use of a M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD then uploads are quick and we have not highlighted the presence of stuttering.

Given the overall performance, we can only congratulate Jetpack Interactive for the management of this port, which we hope will become the standard for titles coming from the Playstation world on PC.