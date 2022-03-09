God of War: Amazon Prime is in negotiations for a live-action series

Halftime

Mexico City / 08.03.2022 23:58:55





One of the video game that people wrapped up with great affection in recent years was God of Warsaga starring the spartan Kratos. What to say about the franchise? not for nothing there 8 games and one in process that support him. and so much has been your success that on innumerable occasions it has been rumored about a possible live action movie.

speculations they even started from 2005, the year it was released God of War, the first game in the saga. However, sony ever has given an official position about being able to have Kratosone of the iconic characters of the PlayStation on the big screen.

However, it seems that this 2022 could come with great news. Although not specifically with a destination filmrather something directed to television and as a series.

Is it possible or just a Greek myth?

According to dead line, amazon is making a big bet and finds in negotiations with Sony to be able to make a television series in flive-action formatso that once and for all we can see Kratos, terror Of The Gods, and of everything that crosses the road, starring a well deserved series.

According to the sources of dead linethe adaptation of God of War will be made by the creators and producers executives of TheExpanseMark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, and of the Executive producer and showrunner of The Wheel of TimeRafe Judkins

And the project will also involve people from Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productionswho collaborate in all the television series based on playstation games.

As for the subject of distribution and the recording date and release of the live-action Nothing can be confirmed yet. According to Deadline, since the name of God of War for a format live action on a cinematic level, they want to take things slow and really tie the project.

​