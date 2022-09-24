God of War Creator: Strong Women Don’t Seek Male Approval

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

David Scott Jaffe, creator of franchises like God of War Y twisted metal, gives a lot to talk about on social networks due to his sharp opinions on topics in the video game and entertainment industries. A few days ago, she hit the hornet again after insinuating that many Marvel fans are misogynists for lashing out at projects with a strong female presence.

During the D23 Expo 2022, Brie Larson, an actress who plays Captain Marvel in the MCU, gave several interviews. In one of them, the reporter questioned her if she will play the superhero again, to which she replied that she does not know and hinted that the fans do not want her to return.

How long will Brie Larson play Captain Marvel? “I don’t know. Does anyone want me to do it again?” https://t.co/lyxUEr5y6V pic.twitter.com/sz78oVWKBD — Variety (@Variety) September 10, 2022

“She doesn’t need flattery,” David Jaffe defends Brie Larson

As expected, the response of the American actress generated discomfort in the community. Some people claimed that she was rude and that she “tries to be unpleasant”. Given this, David Jaffe turned to Twitter to defend her and criticize the supposed macho fans of Marvel.

The creative behind God of War She says the reason male fans lash out at the 32-year-old actress who plays the MCU’s superheroine is because she supposedly doesn’t need their recognition. In addition, he claims that she receives hate messages because he does not care about her detractors.

They can say Capt Marvel is a bad movie but here’s the truth: they don’t like Brie cause she doesn’t give a FUCK about them; she doesn’t pine for their love/affection, she doesn’t NEED their adulation. She won’t kiss the nasty ring of underdeveloped geek men so they HATE her for it. https://t.co/ARJnntOl7D — DAVID SCOTT JAFFE (@davidscottjaffe) September 12, 2022

“You can say that Captain Marvel It’s a bad movie, but here’s the truth: They don’t like Brie. [Larson] because she doesn’t give a shit. She doesn’t yearn for her love/her affection and doesn’t need adulation from her,” David Jaffe commented on his Twitter account.

The creative continued his argument in another publication and assured that men hate female Marvel characters whose story arc does not revolve around getting the recognition of male characters.

David Jaffe Criticizes “Macho” Marvel Fans

“They hate Black Widow, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel, aka strong women who don’t seek male approval. They love Scarlet Witch, a woman who literally destroys universes because she can’t have the man she loves. Do you see the pattern? She is misogynistic and she is disgusting,” Jaffe assured.

They hate Black Widow, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Captain Marvel. AKA strong women who don’t pine for male approval. They love Scarlet Witch, a woman who literally destroys universes because she can’t have the man she loves. See the pattern? It’s misogyny and it’s gross. — DAVID SCOTT JAFFE (@davidscottjaffe) September 12, 2022

As expected, the discussion broke out on social networks. One person claimed that fans love female Marvel characters like Yelena, Shuri, Kate Jessica Jones, Okyoe, Katy Chen, Valkyria, Nebula, and Gamora. David Jaffe responded to this reasoning and assured that these characters are well accepted because their story arcs do not talk about the problems of being a woman.

Sure, because NOTHING about those stories has anything to do with them being women. They simply ARE women. But have a geek story be a geek story that is ALSO speaks to/from the female experience and the sky is falling on these people. Because it makes them terribly uncomfortable. https://t.co/o3lc20m6fQ — DAVID SCOTT JAFFE (@davidscottjaffe) September 12, 2022

“Of course, because none of those stories has anything to do with them being women. They are simply women. But make a geek story also speak from the female experience and the sky falls on those people because it makes them feel terribly uncomfortable. commented the creator.

In a video, the creator of God of War he ended the discussion and stated that the community is particularly critical of “progressive” products. To make his point, he claims that while fans criticized bad MCU movies like Avengers 2: Age of Ultron Y Thor: The Dark Worldthey didn’t say much about them as, supposedly, they do with productions like Ms Marvel Y she hulk.

My final word (yeah, right) on the misogynistic responses to female lead movies in the MCU (and geek fandom in general). pic.twitter.com/akaFxSe4HR — DAVID SCOTT JAFFE (@davidscottjaffe) September 12, 2022

But tell us, what do you think of this debate? Do you agree with David Scott Jaffe’s statements? Let us read you in the comments.

