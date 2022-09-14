God of War director defends Brie Larson: “Strong women don’t seek male approval”

Brie Larson has spent several years receiving the most voracious hate comments on social media, all because many disagreed with the words of some critics and her constant disregard for those who prefer to send her hate messages anonymously. David Jaffegame developer and director of God of Warcomes out in defense of the actress and maintains that many despise her because she does not really care about pleasing the masses, much less men.

Captain Marvel was the movie that introduced Larson to the MCU, the adventure of a powerful superheroine who eventually becomes a solid member of the Avengers, as well as one of the strongest. Thanks to her, Tony Stark returned to Earth alive and the team effectively confronted Thanos and his host, without forgetting that slow aging and powers allow him to travel throughout the universe helping the most needy planets. Even with her great virtues, brie is far from being a favorite in the saga of Marvel Studios. For Jaffe things are pretty clear:

They can say Captain Marvel is a bad movie, but this is the truth: they don’t like Brie because she doesn’t give a FUCK about them; she doesn’t pin for her love/affection, she doesn’t NEED her adulation. She won’t kiss the nasty ring of underdeveloped geek men so they HATE her for it.

In a recent interview with Variety, Brie Larson was asked about her return as Captain Marvel after the premiere of The Marvels, to which she replied: “I don’t know, does anyone want me back? I really do not know.” Some felt that the actress’s words were rude, however, she has been defending herself since Marvel consumers decided to turn their backs on her. Jaffe argues that Carol Danvers’ arc does not relate to any man and that is why the male audience criticizes her:

They hate Black Widow, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Captain Marvel. Also known as strong women who do not yearn for male approval. They love Scarlet Witch, a woman who literally destroys universes because she can’t have the man she loves. Do you see the pattern? He is misogynistic and he is disgusting.

During several tweets, David Jaffe He goes on to talk about the women of Marvel Studios, arguing that men get scared when stories are approached from the female experience, something that many are not familiar with or prefer to ignore.

Sure, because NONE of those stories has anything to do with them being women. They just ARE women. But make a geek story a geek story that ALSO speaks to/from the female experience and the sky is falling on these people. Because it makes them feel terribly uncomfortable.

Brie Larson recently appeared in Ms. Marvel – 100%, one of the most recent MCU series on Disney Plus. The actress will return for the marvels, a film in which several superheroines will meet to have an incredible adventure. The director, Nia DaCosta, was present at D23 along with the actresses to talk a little about this project that finished filming several months ago and will hit theaters on July 28, 2023 to be part of Phase 5 , the next big thing in Hollywood’s most lucrative movie franchise right now.

