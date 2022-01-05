God of War for PC supports NVIDIA Reflex, video and details from CES 2022 – Nerd4.life

God of War for PC is one of the new games that officially support the technology NVIDIA Reflex, as illustrated by the video published on the occasion of CES 2022.

We’ve known about God of War’s NVIDIA Reflex PC support for a few weeks now, but the company has provided more today details which clarify the importance of this feature in terms of precision and responsiveness.

“God of War is one of the best action games ever, featuring compelling characters, an excellent story and a fascinating world to explore, as well as visually stunning sequences and battles,” reads the NVIDIA post.

God of War, Kratos prepares to strike an enemy with the Leviathan

“The PC version of the game will be available January 14 and will include improved graphics, exclusive features, HDR, NVIDIA DLSS technology for performance acceleration through artificial intelligence, and NVIDIA Reflex to optimize latency.”

“The fast-paced action and spectacular combos of God of War are key to overcoming the game’s toughest challenges. If your system latency is high, gameplay becomes slow and controls unresponsive. Combos become difficult to chain, more difficult jumps are missed and the experience is slowed down. “

“NVIDIA Reflex makes gameplay more responsive, allowing you to beat bosses with extreme dodges and devastating combos.”