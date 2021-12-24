God of War for PC touches 60 fps at 4K with FSR on AMD RX 6800 XT – Nerd4.life

God of War for PC touch i 60 fps, to be precise 57 frames per second, at 4K and with FidelityFX Super Resolution activated on the Ultra Quality preset using a AMD RX 6800 XT.

Shortly after the announcement of the requirements of the PC version of God of War, AMD therefore considered it appropriate to communicate the performance to which the Santa Monica Studio action game will be able to focus on its GPUs.

The way the company chose to advertise the thing, however, caused a bit of discussion when theimage below it has begun to run on the forums, generating some perplexity.

Brag that you have achieved the 57 fps it looks a bit odd indeed, and the screenshot clearly states that it was captured with no FSR active. Also find the video: the part with God of War is at minute 1:15.

God of War, AMD’s image of game performance

In short, users have begun to wonder what is so sophisticated about the PC version of God of War that it requires all this power without even reaching the 60 fps.

The answer probably lies in a ‘improved effects compared to what was seen on PS4, with shadows, ambient occlusion, screen space reflection, volumetric lights and fog that could significantly affect performance.