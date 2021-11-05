God of War for PC will support AMD FSR in addition to Nvdia DLSS and Reflex – Nerd4.life

There PC version of God of War it will also support technology FidelityFX Super Resolution, for friends AMD FSR, in addition to the already confirmed DLSS and Reflex from Nvidia.

As Wccftech reports, the confirmation comes directly from the official AMD page, where the God of War logo is now in plain sight along with the other games that support this technology, such as Deathloop, Far Cry 6 and Call of Duty: Vanguard, just for name a few.

God of War, one of the opening scenes

The God of War Steam page until now only reported support for DLSS and Nvidia Reflex, so this is great news for all owners of an AMD GPU. But also for those who use a GeForce GTX, since the FSR technology can also be used Nvdia cards. Now it remains only to understand whether the game will be compatible with AMD FSR from launch or later via an update.

We remind you that the PC version of God of War will be available starting from January 14, 2022 on Steam and the Epic Games Store. This version potentially allows you to experience the journey of Kratos and Atreus at higher resolutions and framerates than their PlayStation console counterparts and also supports Ultrawide displays.